Why do all graphic designers use Macs?

News
By published

Redditors debate the eternal question, but does the stereotype still stand up today?

A graphic designer using a MacBook Air M4
(Image credit: Apple)

Graphic designers use Macs. All of them. It's basically the law, and any designer admitting to using a Windows PC is immediately ostracised by their peers.

OK, that might be an exaggeration, but for a long time, graphic designers, and many other types of creatives, have tended to favour Macs. It's part of the reason we cover Apple products so much on Creative Bloq, from updates and rumours to hands-on reviews (see our new M4 MacBook Air review for the latest, which currently has $150 off at Amazon).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1