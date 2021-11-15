Is this limited-edition Xbox Series X the ugliest games console ever?

Gucci is renowned for its fashionably garish designs, and this latest collaboration is no different. Seemingly out of nowhere, a Gucci and Microsoft crossover has arrived – and the resulting Xbox is quite the Frankenstein's monster.

To celebrate 100 years of Gucci and 20 years of Xbox, the high-fashion brand has collaborated with Microsoft to create a limited-edition Xbox Series X. And while we can appreciate the sentiment behind the brands celebrating anniversaries together (cute!), we can't help but question the pretty dreadful design. (Looking to buy a more tasteful Xbox? Then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Xbox deals.)

The console comes in a special Gucci suitcase, because why not (Image credit: Gucci/Microsoft)

The console comes in a signature Gucci suitcase along with two flashy controllers and an Xbox Unlimited games pass, according to the Gucci website. The console is engraved throughout with the famous double G logo, which apparently stands for both Guccio Gucci, and gaming phrase, "good game" (words uttered by only the politest of gamers, of course). There are only 100 of these outlandish consoles to go on sale on 17th November, so gamers (and fashionistas) will have to act fast, and be prepared to fork out a handsome $10K.

We aren't exactly fans of the limited-edition console, with its ostentatious logo pattern looking a little, well, tacky. And then there's the suitcase, which we wouldn't fancy carrying onboard a train. That said, there's something to enjoy about the bizarreness of the collaboration, and we'd be intrigued to see more high-end brands and gaming crossovers in the future. How funny would it be to see a Supreme X Nintendo Switch console, or perhaps a bejewelled Swarovski PlayStation 5? (Perhaps the gaming companies should focus on their console shortages before they start creating weird collabs.)

When digging deeper, it came to our surprise that Gucci actually has a number of Gucci-themed games on its website and app, called Gucci Arcade. The fashion brand says that the games are "Inspired by vintage video games from the 1970s and 1980s" and "allows players to immerse themselves in worlds inspired by House prints, motifs and codes". We have to admit, we never would have pegged Gucci as a brand with its foot in the gaming door. Nevertheless, we're going to enjoy downloading (available on the App Store and Google Play) and testing out its retro games.

The console has the Gucci motif laser-cut into it (Image credit: Gucci/Microsoft)

It seems as though, while we aren't huge fans of the design, plenty of people over on Twitter disagree with us. One user responded to the Gucci's tweet about the Xbox, "I've been a Playstation fanboy for years and I don't even game anymore, but I kinda wanna buy this..." and another called it, "rather beautiful".

I want to eat it https://t.co/Z3hddWLfzqNovember 13, 2021 See more

Hate spending money on overpriced shit but i kinda really really want this one https://t.co/K0tNmZ3ivD pic.twitter.com/YCKargJtNJNovember 14, 2021 See more

I just want to be able to get a normal @Xbox please https://t.co/vKOnsL6sTRNovember 15, 2021 See more

Whether you're a fan of the Gucci Xbox or not, this collaboration is an interesting marriage of gaming and fashion. If you can't your hands on an Xbox Series X/S, why not check out our roundup of the best games consoles available now. Or if you were one of the lucky ones who managed to grab a new Xbox console, then check out the best monitors for Xbox Series X to upgrade your gaming setup.

Read More: