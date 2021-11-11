Want a PS5 or Switch this Christmas? Prepare for bad news

We're sorry in advance for this terrible news, gamers, but there is a serious games console shortage affecting all the big name console manufacturers. We just have to count our blessings that the shortage isn't happening during the Christmas period – oh wait.

Whether you're a gamer hoping to treat yourself for Christmas, or a parent desperately on the hunt for your littluns' dream console, you might be in a bit of a pickle when it comes to shopping this year. Four of the latest games consoles are suffering from a component shortage which is affecting the restocking of the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as delaying the release of the Steam Deck. If you aren't sure what console to buy, make sure you check out our guide to the best games console available now.

The PlayStation 5 has been facing component shortages (Image credit: Nikkei Asian Review)

There is a shortage of microchips that go in most consoles, along with a couple of other components. The chips are in short supply after last years p*ndemic, when the manufacturing of them had to come to a halt. The Steam Deck hasn't even been released yet and it's already facing difficulties according to Eurogamer. The console due to be released by the end of this year has now been pushed back until February 2022 due to material shortages.

It's no secret that the PlayStation 5 has been hard to obtain since it was released, but if you were hoping to get your hands on one this Christmas, think again. The console is suffering a shortage due to "component and logistical constraints" according to Gadgets 360. However, we have a nifty guide all about where to buy or pre-order a Playstation 5.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are suffering from component shortages (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X/S has also been facing some difficulties with production. The stock drops of the Xbox Series X/S have been fairly irregular as production of the console was affected by the pandemic. But it's not all bad news, according to the Independent, Microsoft was actually able to restock more consoles than it had first anticipated so you might be able to find one before Christmas day. If you're hoping to get your hands on the Xbox Series X/S, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Xbox deals.

Thankfully, the chip shortage has only just hit Nintendo, which means that while there isn't a console shortage just yet, it's due to come. With the (controversial) online expansion pack, exciting new Animal Crossing update, the release of the Switch OLED and Christmas on the way, we can only imagine that stocks will not last long. If you're looking to buy a Switch, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

If you're needing to get your mitts on a console for Christmas, then don't panic, we have plenty of guides to help you find the one you're looking for.

