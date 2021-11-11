So Netflix has games now (yep, we're confused too)

Yes, you read that correctly. Strangely enough, you can now play games on Netflix. The streaming giant announced a mobile gaming feature is being added to the mobile app, and honestly, we are so confused.

Netflix is the world's most popular streaming service with over 200M subscribers, but it seems as though the platform is branching out into, er, gaming. Just last week the streaming platform announced an expansion of the service that will allow subscribers to play a range of games, with some games even being based on series on the streaming site, such as Stranger Things. Even though the games sound super cool, the internet is completely baffled by the news.

What games will you play? (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has said in its blog, "We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone." It has announced that it's released five games; Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up, all of which are available to play on iOS or Android devices. The games will be available to anyone with a subscription at no extra cost, and there will be no in-app purchases either - it almost seems too good to be true.

We can't help but feel like this announcement is a tiny bit out of the blue, and it looks as though the rest of the internet is feeling the same way. One user on Twitter tweeted, "This is… not where I thought they’d go with this," and another simply responded to Netflix's tweet, "I am surprised LMAO," to which we have to agree. We have to admit, the games look surprisingly fun and very addictive, especially those with their immersive storylines and 8-bit style graphics.

WHEN DID NETFLIX GET GAMES???? pic.twitter.com/amy5bymMiTNovember 8, 2021 See more

Crazy expansion. 🔥🔥Imagine all the possibilities with the original titles they have.Will deepen title loyalty...Bravo, @NetflixGeeked 🙌🏾 https://t.co/oVxlZOhgqCNovember 3, 2021 See more

Woah.. Netflix is getting into gaming now?? Metaverse next? https://t.co/xxXU7nEs3LNovember 4, 2021 See more

We're excited to have a play and see what the Netflix games have to offer. Perhaps somewhere down the line we will see more Netflix titles turned into games, and maybe even some Netflix themed gaming accessories.

