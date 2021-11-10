Are these the worst album cover designs ever?

From Pink Floyd's Dark Side of The Moon to The Beatles' Abbey Road, there are many iconic album artworks that'll go down in history. However, there are some records that just don't make the cut.

One record collector believes he has found a handful of some of the worst designed album covers of all time – and after looking at them, we think he might be right. The discophile has collected over 300 records in the past 5 years, and during that time has found some wild record artwork. The collector has put his favourite ugly albums on display to raise money for charity, and we think they are completely marvellous in their own (slightly hideous) way. If you were hoping to create your own album artwork then make sure you check out the best laptops for graphic design.

Image 1 of 6 We love the 90's vibe (Image credit: Handout) Image 2 of 6 Where are his trousers? (Image credit: Handout) Image 3 of 6 Why do we kind of love this? (Image credit: Handout) Image 4 of 6 Ah, Cauliflower, the vegetable of modesty. (Image credit: Handout) Image 5 of 6 That's one heck of a moustache (Image credit: Handout) Image 6 of 6 We have no idea what's going on in this one, we just know it's bad (Image credit: Handout)

The eclectic collection was started by Steve Goldman, who is now sharing the designs with the people of Huddersfield. Goldman told the Guardian that it all started when he stumbled across an album by Peter Rabbitt called Roadstar, where all the band members are photoshopped onto bunnies, and quite frankly, it's terrifying.

Nightmare fuel (Image credit: Discogs)

Goldman then said that he told his family, "I’m going to start collecting disastrous LP covers," and so he did. Goldman uses both Discogs (an online music database) and shopping around in the likes of charity shops and flea markets to find his epic design fails. But not every awful artwork makes it into the collection, Goldman says to pass the test the artwork has to "be funny, it has to make me laugh”. And looking at these designs, they certainly have tickled us.

Goldman will be setting up a display of over 200 records and 100 CDs in Huddersfield Town Centre. The exhibition will be accompanied by a soundtrack of songs from each of the records/CDs on display, which Goldman described to Yorkshire Live as, "very eclectic, and mostly obscure, although famous ones do crop up from time to time". (Anyone else dying to get their hands on that playlist?)

There are some pretty tragic designs amongst Goldman's collection, but they make for great entertainment. We think that even Lana Del Ray's Blue Bannister and Drake's Certified Lover Boy artwork belong on Goldman's list (Sorry Lana, Sorry Drake). If you are hoping to design your own album artwork but aren't sure where to start, why not check out these amazing Adobe deals, so you can design to your heart's content.

