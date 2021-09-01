Drake's new Certified Lover Boy album art might be the worst we have ever seen

The Dark Side of The Moon by Pink Floyd. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles. Parallel Lines by Blondie. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac. What do all these have in common? An incredibly well-designed album cover. We just wish that rap megastar Drake was taking note when designing his newest album cover with none other than Damien Hirst.

The questionable cover for 'Certified Lover Boy' was designed by controversial artist, Damien Hirst and features twelve variations of Apple's Pregnant Woman emoji. The album art was posted by Drake on his own Instagram and despite being designed by Hirst, we are seriously wondering why anyone allowed this. If you think you can design a better cover than Hirst (and we reckon you can) then check out our latest Adobe Deals.

Not only is the design is a little garish, but celebrating Drake's sexual conquests as a 'lover boy' by depicting various pregnant women seems a little, err, distasteful? And we aren't the only ones who aren't a fan of the design, with Drake fans taking to Twitter to voice their opinion on this simply bizarre album art (below).

On the other hand, one Twitter user pointed out the fact that the cover looked somewhat like a combination of two of Hirst's most famous pieces, The Virgin Mother (2005) and Spot Paintings (2012). We can definitely see this link, and perhaps with the use of Apple's emojis, this is Hirst making a comment on capitalism. It's not like Hirst is averse to dousing his art in a political statements with the artist's famous piece, The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living (1991), of a shark emerged in formaldehyde also being a comment on capitalism.

This isn't the first time a mainstream artist has made a pretty questionable design choice in regard to their album art, earlier this year Lana Del Ray released the artwork for Blue Bannisters and fans were convinced she designed it herself. Justin Bieber also fell under scrutiny with the artwork for his Justice album that was accused of copyright.

We aren't sure what Drake was thinking with this one, but perhaps when the album comes out it will make a little more sense. For the minute we are happy choosing to pretend that this design doesn't exist. If you fancy feasting your eyes at some more design crimes, then check out our list of the worst interior design fails.

