Are these the worst interior design fails ever?

In the age of Instagram, it's hard to go five minutes without seeing an example of envy-inducing interior design. From minimal spaces to Wes Anderson-esque pastel hues, there are plenty of covetable decor trends doing the rounds right now. But if you want to feel better about your own home, these horrendous interior design fails ought to do the trick.

Reddit page Shitty Housing (which does exactly what it says on the tin) is home to some of the most heinous interior design crimes ever committed, and makes for some pretty painful viewing. If you're looking to improve your own feng shui, check out the best desks available now.

Okay, then (Image credit: Aaod on Reddit)

Bored Panda has collated some of the worst offenders from the page, including a garden pond-esque bathtub (above), windows that spell out unfortunate words (below) and no end of makeshift adjustments to allow doors to overcome obstacles such as toilets. Interior design goals, these are not.

And while every example is painful to see, some take the idea more literally than others. Ever wish there were nails in your floor? Or that your sink contained a plug socket? Or that stepping out of the bath meant potentially falling down a flight of stairs? Then these are the homes for you.

From these incredible Studio Ghibli interiors to those film-inspired home offices, we've seen all sorts of weird and wonderful interior design concepts over the last year. But, as these horrifying images prove, sometimes the most nightmarish designs aren't confined to, well, nightmares. If you're inspired to create an interior design concept of your own, hellish or otherwise, check out the best 3D modelling software available now.

