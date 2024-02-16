Undrinkable Can takes on Coca-Cola in bold art stunt

It's safe to say that Coca-Cola is a household name, but many of us rarely consider the implications of enjoying a simple can of Coke. In protest of the global brand, anonymous creative collective QSTNMRK? has created the very first Undrinkable Can to raise awareness of the shocking environmental and personal health damages allegedly caused by Coca-Cola.

While the Coca-Cola logo is one of the most recognisable brand identities in the world, the Undrinkable Can represents the naked truth behind the brand. When the sleek design is removed, what's left is an empty, sugar-laden product that QSTNMRK? sees as a symbol of climate criminality.

(Image credit: QSTNMRK?)

The Undrinkable Can's design is simple, hitting all the beats of a typical Coke can but with no way to consume it. Understandably, the Coca-Cola logo is missing and in place of the design's ribbon motif is a pair of arms, reaching out to each other in a style reminiscent of The Creation of Adam (the difference here being that one hand reaches out with a middle finger).

According to QSTNMRK?'s website, Undrinkable Can is a "satirical art project aimed at highlighting the environmental disaster and alarming health issues caused by the Coca-Cola Company." Each unit comes with a limited edition display case filled with 39g of sugar – the same quantity found in a single can – with proceeds planned to be "invested in a short against Coca-Cola's stock on Nasdaq."

(Image credit: QSTNMRK?)

While the risky project's main aim is to make a statement, any potential profits will go towards 2 NGO charities based in the Mexican state of Chiapas. The funds will help in fighting against Coca-Cola's "water extraction monopoly" that has led to a dangerous water shortage in the area.

If you'd like to support the movement, you can buy your limited-edition unit on the Undrinkable Can website. For more Coca-Cola news, check out the brand's new TikTok branding that's painfully Gen Z, or take a look at Pepsi's Coca-Cola trolling ad.