HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press review: a large pro craft machine that's not for everyone

This is bigger and a little harder to use than Cricut Mug Press, but the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press can be used with a wider mix of mugs, tumblers and even glasses. The results are very good, ensuring it's a good heat press for pro crafters but maybe too large and manual for hobbyists.

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Usually I use Cricut machines for my crafting and have found the Cricut Mug Press to be one of the best heat presses around for making my own drinkware designs. But Cricut's machine has one drawback, its size. Which is why I really wanted to get my hands on the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press (which also goes under the name LOKLIK Auto Tumbler Heat Press).

This new heat press for mugs and cups is roughly twice the size of the Cricut Mug Press. However, this larger size means it can fit two regular-sized mugs into its heat chamber at once, as well as this it can be used with longer glasses and tumblers. Whether you're creating designer drinkware for yourself, as gifts, or to sell on Etsy, the LOKLIK Auto Tumbler Heat Press looks like a better option than Cricut Mug Press.

As someone who sells craft products on Etsy I need precise and consistent results. I've found Cricut machines deliver this, so how does the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press measure up? In my review I test the machine using a design created in Cricut Design Space and cut on a Cricut Maker 3.

HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press: Key specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size: 12.9 x 10.9 x 6.3 inches Weight: 4.3kg Temperature: 390°F / 200°C Cup size: 2.9 inches (7.5 cm) to 3.35 inches (8.5 cm) / 10 to 30 ounces (280 ml - 850 ml) Features: Dual zone heating, auto shutoff, digital adjustable settings, shrinkable heat plate

HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press: in the box

This heat press comes with a pair of heat resistant gloves, and you'll need them to use it. (Image credit: Future / HTVRONT)

The HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press comes well packaged in a sturdy box and undamaged - this may sound like a basic thing but it's important to be able to trust a brand will send the machine in good working order.

Inside is the large machine itself, power cable, heat-resistant tape, a pair of heat-resistant gloves and an instruction manual. I love that this machine comes with a manual explaining its setup as well as detailing temperature settings for different drinkware types.

I wonder why the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press comes with a pair of heat-resistant gloves, as the Cricut Mug Press doesn't need this kind of safety measure, but as I discover when I use it, these are vital.

HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press: features

You'll need to dial in the heat and time for each project into the LCD screen, the manual has all the settings you need. (Image credit: Future / HTVRONT)

This is a more manual heat press than the Cricut Mug Press. Rather than run everything through an app and simply send it to the machine to heat and transfer a design, the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press uses an LCD screen for selecting temperature and time for the project you're working on. The manual comes with heat and time guides for a mix of cups and materials, from ceramic mugs to glass.

This is a little confusing, as the 'Auto' in name suggests a more automatic machine, but the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press' automation comes from its adaptable heat plate. When you place a mug in the chamber and press the 'start' button it automatically adjusts to fit the object in an even way; this means, unlike Cricut Heat Press, this machine can make use of a wide range of mug, tumbler and flask sizes – 10 - 30 oz and a diameter of 2.95 - 3.35 inches).

This machine heats up to 198°C (390°F) in under three minutes, has an auto-shut off function and emergency stop feature; the real time LCD display shows the temperature accurately as it warms up and counts down when in use.

HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press: how it works

It can be fiddly to push mugs into the cylindrical heat press, but it closes to fit the size of each object automatically. (Image credit: Future / HTVRONT)

The design preparation is the same as with Cricut Mug Press; I also use a Cricut Maker 3 (HTVRONT has its alternative, the LOKLiK Crafter) to create a pattern and then cut it out on regular infusible ink transfer vinyl, ensuring I select the mirror function in the Design Space app to create a symmetrical pattern.

One aspect of the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press that is a little disappointing is it only transfers up to the handle but not around it, because of the heat plate design the handle pops out the top of the machine. Obviously, when designing for cylindrical glasses and tumblers, it's not an issue.

Once the design is set, I wrap the transfer sheet around the mug and use the heat transfer tape to keep in place. Now I check the manual for a temperature and time setting, tap it into the machine and wait for the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press to get up to temperature; the light turns green when its ready to use.

This is why the heat resistant gloves are essential, as I need to squeeze the mug into the heat plate cylinder… and it's a little tricky. I need to push and jiggle the mug to get it to squeeze into the device. By comparison Cricut Mug Press is easier – you just drop in a mug. It’s also why you need the tape, without this the design will slip too much. Once the mug is in place, I press 'start' and the heat plate automatically closes around the mug and begins the job.

HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press: performance

I cut out a design into infusible ink transfer paper before wrapping it around, and taping it, to a mug blank. (Image credit: Future / HTVRONT)

While it can take a little getting used to, after working with the app-based Cricut Mug Press, and getting mugs into the machine can be a struggle, there's no denying the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press delivers excellent results. Each mug came out with consistent results and there is no sign of flaking or uneven transfer. The thin lines of my design are crisp and sharp.

The obvious reason to buy this over the Cricut Mug Press is the size and versatility of this larger heat press. The option to transfer designs to larger mugs, two mugs at a time, as well as flasks and glass tumblers means this is a good option for professional crafters who need to create in bulk and make unique items, such as designer vases and drink bottles.

The results from the HTVRONT auto tumbler heat press are very good and consistent. (Image credit: Future / HTVRONT)

The flexible heat plate, while hard to slot mugs into, is a great invention that means you can use a variety of sized mugs and glasses all in one heat press. You can create many different projects on the same heat press, saving money and time.

Naturally, because of its flexibility the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press is large and heavy, measuring 12.9 x 10.9 x 6.3 inches and weighing around 4.3kg, so it really does feel like a professional crafter's machine over the simpler, smaller Cricut Mug Press.

HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press: price & value

At $239.99 / £239.99 the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press is more expensive that's its close rival. Right now the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press is reduced by 21% at Amazon, brining the price down to $189.99. The Cricut Mug Press priced $199.99 / £179.99, but HTVRONT's machine is a larger heat press that can handle more projects and material types, so keep that in mind.

If you're a professional crafter selling makes on Etsy or your blog then the extra $60 / £60 will be made back. If you're a hobbyist, then the simplicity and compact size of the Cricut Mug Press is better suited. (Read our best heat press guide for more alternatives.)

Unlike Cricut there aren't many bundle deals for the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press, though the brand does still have a 'Valentines Day' offer for £229.99; this includes a heat press machine, eight-pack of sublimation tumbler blanks (20oz), a 150 piece sublimation paper pack and tools.