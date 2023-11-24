Live: Cricut Black Friday deals are better than last year (which is great news)

We've been covering Cricut and Cricut Black Friday deals on Creative Bloq for nearly five years ever since the first Maker launched and wowed us. Since then we've owned, reviewed and used every Cricut machine that's released, and we have our favourites (mine is Cricut Maker 3).

Finding a Black Friday deal for Cricut isn't usually that hard, every year there are a lot of discounts. However, discovering the real value in a price drop or Cricut bundle deal is where you need to pay attention. The value of a deal can also come down to which craft cutter is right for you, so I'd urge you to read our guide to the best Cricut machines and note what advice I offer in each deal entry below.

It's also worth noting there are rivals to Cricut and these machines are good too, so even though here I'm championing Cricut, it's worth reading my guides to the best Cricut alternatives and the best vinyl cutter machines as good brands such as Sisson and Silhouette of America are also offering discounts this Black Friday. I'm not here to sell you on Cricut, I'm here to enable you to find the best craft machine deal for you (but the machines below are superb).

Best Cricut retailers in the US

Best Cricut retailers in the UK

Editor's picks: Our curated list of the best Cricut deals right now

Best Cricut Black Friday US deals

Cricut Maker 3: $429.99 $349 at Joann

Save $80: Cricut's current flagship cutting machine, the Maker 3, added support for Cricut Smart Materials for mat-less cutting and is faster and quieter than the old Maker (it's really a big difference). This offer at Joann is the best I've seen so far.

Cricut Explore 3: $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save 22%: The new Explore 3 is compatible with Cricut's new Smart Materials (like the Maker 3), and it's also quicker and quieter. It's slightly less powerful than Maker 3 but also a perfect first vinyl cutter. This deal at Amazon equals the lowest price I've seen on this model.

Cricut Joy: $149.99 $99 at Amazon

Save $50: This portable craft cutter is ideal for card making and paper crafts. But it's also a perfect companion to the Cricut Mug Press - now $199.99 $149.99, for creating designer cups. This is a great deal, the lowest price I've seen.

Cricut Venture: $999 $799 at Cricut

Save $200: The newest and largest Cricut craft cutter only launch two months ago and is already reduced in price. There's a good Venture bundle below, but I'd also recommend the Venture + Stand Bundle for $1,349 $1,049, this is a large machine and the stand is perfectly designed to for tidy, ease of use.

Cricut EasyPress 3 12 x 10in: $249.99 $199.99 at Cricut

Save $50: The Cricut EasyPress 3 is the newest heat press and is fully automated via the Cricut Heat app. This saving is on the largest version of the machine, but there are also discounts on the smaller versions and on EasyPress 3 bundles.

Cricut Autopress: $999 $599 at Cricut

Save 60%: Cricut's large pro heat press is designed to create huge quantities of consistently perfect shirts, bags and other designer items. If you're a pro crafter selling on Etsy, with $400 off, this is a very good deal. You will need a Cricut Maker 3 or Explore 3 to use with this.

Best Cricut Black Friday UK deals

Cricut Maker 3: £429.99 £384.99 at CraftStash

Save £45: This is the best UK deal on a standalone Cricut Maker 3. Amazon's best deal is £413.94 and Hobbycraft for £388, which is good, particularly if you love this store.

Cricut Explore 3: £299.99 £259.99 at Hobbycraft

Save £40: The earlier CraftStash deal sold out, but lucky you - Hobbycraft has now reduced the excellent Explore 3 by even more to an all-new low of £259.99. This is the best entry level machine for craft cutter beginners.

Cricut Joy: £189.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save 26%: The compact Cricut Joy is one of the brand's best-selling craft cutters and right now Amazon has £70 off the 2023 version of the smart craft cutting machine that makes an ideal gift. Not as good a deal as in the US, but still decent.

Cricut EasyPress 3 (9 x 9): £179 £139 at Hobbcraft

Save £40: I just found this price drop at Hobbycraft, making this one of the best EasyPress 3 deals I've seen, ever. This is Cricut's newest heat press, and is a dream to use with the automated Heat Press app.

Cricut Autopress: £7 99.99 £649.99 at Cricut

Save 19%: Compared to the US deal above this one's not as eye-catching, but it's still a £150 price drop on a professional heat press Cricut only launched last year.

Best Cricut Black Friday US bundle deals

Cricut Maker 3 Essentials Materials Bundle: $627 $469 at Cricut

Save $128: Cricut Black Friday bundles can save you a lot on Cricut's costly materials and accessories, which you're going to need at some point anyway. This is one of the best I've seen, as it not only comes with a selection of materials and tools but also a subscription to Cricut Access!

Cricut Joy Xtra Materials bundle: $272 $219 at Cricut

Save $53: There's a tiny saving on the new Cricut Joy Xtra via this bundle deal. As this is one of Cricut's newest machines I wouldn't expect a hardware discount, so a bundle is the best way of getting value on a Cricut Xtra.

Cricut Explore 3 Everything Materials Bundle: $582 $289 at Cricut

Save $293: Cricut Explore 3 is fast, precise and twice as fast as previous models. Some deals on the machine itself have appeared today, making this bundle a little less enticing. But if you're a newcomer, bundles are the best way to get into Cricut.

Best Cricut Black Friday UK bundle deals

Cricut Maker 3 Essentials Materials Bundle: £578.91 £429.99 at Cricut

Save £148.92: In the UK, Cricut also has several early Black Friday bundle deals for the Cricut Maker 3. This one gets you the machine itself with two sets of tools and a decent supply of vinyl and iron-ons to start with.

Cricut Explore 3 Everything Materials Bundle: £654.84 £379.99 at Cricut

Save £274.85: This bundle offers the new Explore 3 along with everything you need to get started, including eight material packs, three pen and tool sets and cutting mats.

Cricut Venture + Materials bundle: £1,285.40 £1,119.99 at Cricut

Save £165.41: Cricut's new large scale professional cutter, the Venture, has a bundle deal at the Cricut store. If you're keen on this latest machine a bundle is likely the best saving you'll make this Black Friday. There's also £49.99 off the Venture + Stand bundle.