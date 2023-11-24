Live
Live: Cricut Black Friday deals are better than last year (which is great news)
I'm here to share live updates on the latest Cricut deals on craft machines, heat presses and accessories.
We've been covering Cricut and Cricut Black Friday deals on Creative Bloq for nearly five years ever since the first Maker launched and wowed us. Since then we've owned, reviewed and used every Cricut machine that's released, and we have our favourites (mine is Cricut Maker 3).
Finding a Black Friday deal for Cricut isn't usually that hard, every year there are a lot of discounts. However, discovering the real value in a price drop or Cricut bundle deal is where you need to pay attention. The value of a deal can also come down to which craft cutter is right for you, so I'd urge you to read our guide to the best Cricut machines and note what advice I offer in each deal entry below.
It's also worth noting there are rivals to Cricut and these machines are good too, so even though here I'm championing Cricut, it's worth reading my guides to the best Cricut alternatives and the best vinyl cutter machines as good brands such as Sisson and Silhouette of America are also offering discounts this Black Friday. I'm not here to sell you on Cricut, I'm here to enable you to find the best craft machine deal for you (but the machines below are superb).
Editor's picks: Our curated list of the best Cricut deals right now
Best Cricut Black Friday US deals
Cricut Maker 3:
$429.99 $349 at Joann
Save $80: Cricut's current flagship cutting machine, the Maker 3, added support for Cricut Smart Materials for mat-less cutting and is faster and quieter than the old Maker (it's really a big difference). This offer at Joann is the best I've seen so far.
Cricut Explore 3:
$319.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save 22%: The new Explore 3 is compatible with Cricut's new Smart Materials (like the Maker 3), and it's also quicker and quieter. It's slightly less powerful than Maker 3 but also a perfect first vinyl cutter. This deal at Amazon equals the lowest price I've seen on this model.
Cricut Joy:
$149.99 $99 at Amazon
Save $50: This portable craft cutter is ideal for card making and paper crafts. But it's also a perfect companion to the Cricut Mug Press - now
$199.99 $149.99, for creating designer cups. This is a great deal, the lowest price I've seen.
Cricut Venture:
$999 $799 at Cricut
Save $200: The newest and largest Cricut craft cutter only launch two months ago and is already reduced in price. There's a good Venture bundle below, but I'd also recommend the Venture + Stand Bundle for
$1,349 $1,049, this is a large machine and the stand is perfectly designed to for tidy, ease of use.
Cricut EasyPress 3 12 x 10in:
$249.99 $199.99 at Cricut
Save $50: The Cricut EasyPress 3 is the newest heat press and is fully automated via the Cricut Heat app. This saving is on the largest version of the machine, but there are also discounts on the smaller versions and on EasyPress 3 bundles.
Cricut Autopress:
$999 $599 at Cricut
Save 60%: Cricut's large pro heat press is designed to create huge quantities of consistently perfect shirts, bags and other designer items. If you're a pro crafter selling on Etsy, with $400 off, this is a very good deal. You will need a Cricut Maker 3 or Explore 3 to use with this.
Best Cricut Black Friday UK deals
Cricut Maker 3:
£429.99 £384.99 at CraftStash
Save £45: This is the best UK deal on a standalone Cricut Maker 3. Amazon's best deal is £413.94 and Hobbycraft for £388, which is good, particularly if you love this store.
Cricut Explore 3:
£299.99 £259.99 at Hobbycraft
Save £40: The earlier CraftStash deal sold out, but lucky you - Hobbycraft has now reduced the excellent Explore 3 by even more to an all-new low of £259.99. This is the best entry level machine for craft cutter beginners.
Cricut Joy:
£189.99 £139.99 at Amazon
Save 26%: The compact Cricut Joy is one of the brand's best-selling craft cutters and right now Amazon has £70 off the 2023 version of the smart craft cutting machine that makes an ideal gift. Not as good a deal as in the US, but still decent.
Cricut EasyPress 3 (9 x 9):
£179 £139 at Hobbcraft
Save £40: I just found this price drop at Hobbycraft, making this one of the best EasyPress 3 deals I've seen, ever. This is Cricut's newest heat press, and is a dream to use with the automated Heat Press app.
Cricut Autopress: £7
99.99 £649.99 at Cricut
Save 19%: Compared to the US deal above this one's not as eye-catching, but it's still a £150 price drop on a professional heat press Cricut only launched last year.
Best Cricut Black Friday US bundle deals
Cricut Maker 3 Essentials Materials Bundle:
$627 $469 at Cricut
Save $128: Cricut Black Friday bundles can save you a lot on Cricut's costly materials and accessories, which you're going to need at some point anyway. This is one of the best I've seen, as it not only comes with a selection of materials and tools but also a subscription to Cricut Access!
Cricut Joy Xtra Materials bundle:
$272 $219 at Cricut
Save $53: There's a tiny saving on the new Cricut Joy Xtra via this bundle deal. As this is one of Cricut's newest machines I wouldn't expect a hardware discount, so a bundle is the best way of getting value on a Cricut Xtra.
Cricut Explore 3 Everything Materials Bundle:
$582 $289 at Cricut
Save $293: Cricut Explore 3 is fast, precise and twice as fast as previous models. Some deals on the machine itself have appeared today, making this bundle a little less enticing. But if you're a newcomer, bundles are the best way to get into Cricut.
Best Cricut Black Friday UK bundle deals
Cricut Maker 3 Essentials Materials Bundle:
£578.91 £429.99 at Cricut
Save £148.92: In the UK, Cricut also has several early Black Friday bundle deals for the Cricut Maker 3. This one gets you the machine itself with two sets of tools and a decent supply of vinyl and iron-ons to start with.
Cricut Explore 3 Everything Materials Bundle:
£654.84 £379.99 at Cricut
Save £274.85: This bundle offers the new Explore 3 along with everything you need to get started, including eight material packs, three pen and tool sets and cutting mats.
Cricut Venture + Materials bundle:
£1,285.40 £1,119.99 at Cricut
Save £165.41: Cricut's new large scale professional cutter, the Venture, has a bundle deal at the Cricut store. If you're keen on this latest machine a bundle is likely the best saving you'll make this Black Friday. There's also £49.99 off the Venture + Stand bundle.
Cricut Joy Insert Card bundle:
£277.38 £179.99 at Cricut
Save £97.39: This one has dropped in price since yesterday, making it an even better deal. There are a number of Joy bundles around at the moment but in my opinion this Card Insert pack is the best for getting up and running with this small craft machine.
LIVE: Latest Updates
I've listed the best Cricut machine deals around at the moment in above, but Black Friday is not just about hardware, it's also a great time to pick up those accessories you've had your eye on but were just too costly (Cricut's best accessories aren't cheap).
For me, I love Cricut's craft lamps. These have always been high on my list of the best craft lights you can find right now, but in normal times they're very expensive - until now. Below are the Cricut craft lamp deals I can find:
• Cricut Bright 360 Ultimate LED Lamp Bundle, Indigo -
$449.98 $199.99
You get the new Indigo floor and table lamps for the one price.
• Cricut Bright 360, Ultimate LED Table Lamp -
$199.99 $99.99
The excellent table lamp on its own with 50% off.
• Cricut BrightPad Go -
$99.99 $79.99
The cordless LED lightbox is good for crafting and artwork.
Whether you're new to Cricut or are considering getting a machine this Black Friday, you really need to take out a subscription to Cricut Access. We have a whole feature on why you need Cricut Access, but essentially this offers monthly exclusive deals, coupons, free projects and tutorials as well as the option to upload and sell your project designs and earn money.
Oh, and right now Cricut Access members can buy one of many teasing Mystery Boxes of goodies from the Cricut online store, all with names like 'Wine O'Clock Mystery Box' and the 'Periwinkle Mystery Box' designed to get you clicking on that Cart.
Mystery Boxes are essentially packages of themed materials - from vinyl to cardstock, machine tools, handheld tools, pens and markers, Infusible Ink, project blanks, and more. Prices range average around $59.99 / £59.99 with savings of up to $100 / £100.
Right now US crafters can get a new Marvel Mystery Box for $29.99 - just saying.
Welcome to my Cricut Black Friday deals live blog! I've been covering and using craft machines for two years now, and at the heart of this has been Cricut. I own a Maker 3, Joy and Mug Press - so I'm all-in and want to share why Cricut's brand of digital craft cutting is so good, and how you can save money this Black Friday.
Let's start with some core advice:
• Only buy a machine that matches your needs, no everyone needs a Maker 3 or an Autopress.
• The Cricut Explore 3, in my opinion, is the ideal beginner machine, look for deals on this vinyl cutter and bundles to get started.
• Bundles, bundles, bundles… if you're completely new to Cricut or are buying a second machine, bundles offer the best value on Black Friday. The best are usually at Cricut.com.
• If you're already a Cricut user then Black Friday is the best time to load up on expensive Smart Materials, as well as new tools and accessories.