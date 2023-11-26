LIVE: Apple Cyber Monday deals are here: record savings on iPads, MacBooks and more

Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday is on its way on Monday 27 November, and there are a really decent amount of Apple deals on offer.

As Apple aficionados we've had hands on experience with almost all Apple products (we're currently reviewing the latest MacBooks and iMac), so we know which products to recommend, and whether it's worth splashing your cash on the newest models (spoiler, it often isn't).

This year, we've seen record low prices on new M3 MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watch Series 9 – and older models too. We're tracking prices by combing all major retailers with our eyes and our price comparison widgets, and we're linking to all of the best deals on this page. Keep scrolling to follow our live updates.

Best Apple retailers in the US

Best Apple retailers in the UK

Editor's picks: Our curated list of the best Apple deals right now

Best Apple Black Friday US deals

iPad Air (5th Gen): $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100: For power and a better screen than the basic model (perfect for digital art and sketching), the iPad Air could be your best bet. With its Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, it's got the edge. We gave it an almost-perfect score of 4.5 stars in our iPad Air (5th gen) review. Price check: Apple $599.99

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $60: Our deals editor, Beren, is currently wearing this watch, and though it doesn't have all the features of the Series 9 or Ultra 2, I honestly think it does everything I need it to. Fitness tracking, messages, calls. And this is an unprecedented price. Boom. Price check: Best Buy $189

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70: The newest Apple Watch was released in September and features a new improved screen and a clever new double-tap feature. There's now $70 off, which is more than we usually see discounted from Apple Watches in their first 12 months, although there was an extra $5 off at Amazon the other day. Price check: Best Buy $329

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $739 at Amazon

Save $60: This is the biggest saving so far on the latest version of Apple's rugged all-terrain GPS + Cellular Watch Ultra. This new iteration brings extra battery life, double tap feature and precision iPhone finding and this Ultra 2 is now actually cheaper than the original Ultra. Price check: Walmart $774

MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 8GB RAM): $1,599 $1,449 at Amazon

Save $150: Amazon has $150 off the M3 MacBook Pro 14. This is a new proposal in the lineup since it's the first time a 14-inch MacBook Pro has sported the standard M chip. Some will raise eyebrows at the fact that this base model has only 8GB RAM, but Apple says 8GB on a MacBook is more efficient than 8GB on a Windows laptop. Price check: Apple $1,599 | B&H Photo $1,449

MacBook Air 13 M2 (2022): $1,099 $929 at B&H Photo

Save $170: The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 (2022) provided a boost in performance and a redesign for what was already an almost perfect compact, lightweight laptop. It has a slightly larger, brighter screen than the 2021 M1 model but actually weighs less. It's also more powerful thanks to the M2 chip. It was down to $899 but this is still a good price. Price check: Amazon $1,049

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM): $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon

Save $200: The newest iteration of Apple's biggest laptop was only released on 7 November, and it's unusual to see deals so soon. If you need even better performance, there's also $200 off the 32GB configuration. Price check: Apple $2,499 | B&H Photo $2,499

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022): $249 $169 at Walmart

Save $80: This is the cheapest price on record for the newest AirPods Pro, beating the previous best price of $188 by some margin. These were released in September 2022 and offer improved sound quality and even better active noise cancellation. Price check: Amazon $189.99

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in at Verizon plus free iPad or Apple Watch.

Save $1,700 in value: This one is an unbelievable deal. With any iPhone trade-in on any model/condition, you can get up to $1,000 – effectively getting you the phone/plan for free. As well as that, you'll get a free titanium iPad or an Apple Watch.

Apple Pencil 2: $129 $79 at Amazon

Save $40: We've tested lots of styluses for iPads, but the upshot is that if you want to use an iPad Pro, Air or mini for digital art, there's really no competition for the Apple Pencil 2. The good news is that this is the cheapest it's ever been! Price check: B&H Photo $119

Apple AirTags pack of 4: $99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $19.01: This deal is flying off the shelves at Amazon right now. You'll (hopefully) never lose your favourite items again once you get hold of these Airtags. There's nearly $20 off right now, the lowest we've ever seen is $76.88.



Price check: Target $99.99

Best Apple Black Friday UK deals

iPad (10th gen, 2022): £499 £437 at Amazon

Save £62: If you're not planning to use your iPad for creative work and you're not bothered about support for the newer Apple Pencil 2, Amazon also has a record saving on the September 2022 iPad 10.9, the new, slightly larger version of the basic iPad. This a great price for a sleek Apple tablet for general productivity. Price check: Currys £484

iPad Air (5th gen, 2022): £669 £579 at Amazon

Save £90: We recommend the iPad Air as the best iPad for most people, and this is the cheapest price in the UK since a Prime Day deal in 2022 (and that was back before Apple raised the starting price last September). We think this is the iPad to choose for a balance between performance and price (see our iPad Air 5 review) Price check: Currys £634

MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 8GB RAM): £1,699 £1,569.97 at Amazon

Save £130: Apple Black Friday deals in the UK tend to be disappointing compared to those in the US, and there was an extra £20 off this brand new M3 MacBook Pro 14 earlier, so it's worth checking back on Cyber Monday. Price check: Apple £1,699

MacBook Air 15 M2 (2023): £1,399 £1,249.97 at Very

Save £145: We love the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 (2023) for its big screen and lightweight feel. It was only released in June and has already seen discounts bigger than these, so we'll be keeping an eye on this. Price check: Amazon $1254.99

MacBook Pro 14 (M2 Pro, 2023): £2,699 £2,221.60 at Very

Save £495.40: This deal on the Apple MacBook Pro 16 with the M2 Pro chip is the lowest price we've seen on the 512GB configuration since August. MacBook deals don't get much bigger than this at Black Friday or any other time of the year. Price check: out of stock elsewhere

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, 2022): £249 £209 at Amazon

Save £50: Apple's most affordable Apple Watch is at a record low this Cyber Monday. See our 4.5 star review to see why we like this smartwatch so much, it's really great value at the moment, too. Price check: Currys £219

Apple Watch Ultra: £ 699 £599 at Amazon

Save £100: If you want a powerful watch at a surprisingly low price, this one is for you. It's got power, style and all the features you could ask for from a watch. It's not the latest Ultra but if you're not Bear Grylls, do you really need it? Price check: John Lewis £669

Apple Pencil 2: £139 £89 at Amazon

Save £50: I have one of these, and it gives you everything you want from a stylus. With enough tricks to keep you learning, it's perfect for digital artists thanks to its pressure levels and tilt sensitivity. Even just note-taking is a dream. £89 is a record-low by £10. Price check: Currys £96 | Apple £139