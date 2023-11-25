These are the best 3 iPad deals this Cyber Monday (and I've been looking non-stop)

I've been keeping an eagle eye for all the best iPad deals on offer this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and so far, things haven't changed. It's these three excellent iPads below.

The first is on the 10th Gen iPad, down from $449 to $349 at Amazon, saving you $100. And next is on the 5th Gen iPad Air, down from $599.99 to $499.99 at Amazon, saving you $100. And finally there's the 9th Gen classic iPad, down from $339 to $249 over at Best Buy, saving you $80.

Why are we excited about these deals? Well, we love these tablets! As you can see from our iPad 9 review, our iPad 10 review, and our iPad Air 5 review.

The 3 best iPad deals in the US

iPad (10th Gen): $449 $349 at Amazon

Save $100: This is the 'entry-level' iPad, but with its A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, there's nothing much 'entry' about it. This is a future-proof tablet if you use it for browsing, streaming TV and film, and mobile gaming. Oh, and it also has the call camera in the middle of the landscape side (at last!).

iPad Air (5th Gen): $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100: Want more power, a better screen for digital art and sketching, and much better speakers? The iPad Air covers you for streaming and film watching, but with its Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, there are also a lot more things you can do with it. We gave it an almost-perfect score of 4.5 stars in our review.

iPad (9th Gen): $329 $249 at Best Buy

Save $80: This deal was better yesterday, and may reach its $100 heyday again this Cyber Monday. But for now, the best price on the 9th Gen iPad is over at Best Buy. It's a cracking iPad, but doesn't have the power of the most recent release (above).

The 3 best iPad deals in the UK

iPad (9th Gen): £369 £299 at Currys and Very

Save £70: The iPad 9 is a great tablet. And as it's not the brand new model, you're going to get the lowest prices on it – such as this deal at £299. Whereas the 10th Gen has more power, and resembles an Air in design, this is the classic iPad that is great for browsing, mobile gaming, and streaming. Price check: Unavailable at Amazon

iPad (10th Gen): £499 £437 at Amazon

Save £62: The latest iPad is the most powerful iPad to date. Its A14 Bionic chip, with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, will be perfect for all the streaming, browsing and mobile gaming you can throw at it. And it has the call camera in the middle of the landscape side (at last!). Our iPad 10th gen review raves about it – we gave it 4 stars. Price check: Very £469

iPad Air (5th Gen): £699 £579 at Amazon

Save £90: The latest Air has more power, a better screen for digital art, and much better speakers. The iPad Air covers you for streaming and film watching, but with its Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, there are also a lot more things you can do with it. We gave it an almost-perfect score of 4.5 stars in our review.

