LIVE: This Cyber Monday, these are the 11 best iPad deals I can find

(Image credit: Apple) The iPad mini is often overlooked, but it's ideal for travel and some artists even prefer having the smaller screen to work with – it just depends on what you want to use it for. It won't have the power to deal with 3D or video editing work, for example. If you do fancy it, then it's on offer at Amazon with $100 off right now. Get the iPad mini (6th gen) for $499 $399 at Amazon

(Image credit: Apple/Future owns) If you're buying a new iPad, you'll probably want the most obvious accessory, the Apple Pencil. There are some decent deals available this Cyber Monday, which I've listed below: Apple Pencil 2: $129 $79.99 at Amazon



Apple Pencil 1: $99 $79 at Amazon



Apple Pencil USB-C: $79 $71.10 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future/Apple) Hello iPad fans! This is Rosie Hilder, Creative Bloq's deputy editor, taking over from Beren while he goes on lunch. I'm the proud owner of an 2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, thanks for asking) and I've just got a brand new iPad in the form of a 2022 iPad Air. Let me tell you that the iPad Air is just gorgeous, after just one day I am hooked. Although so far I haven't really been able to tell the difference between the Air and my older Pro. I'll keep you posted once I test it out some more. In the meantime, if you're oscillating between two iPads, you may want to check our iPad Pro vs iPad Air post.

Deal update: An iPad Pro bundle that was available through John Lewis has just gone out of stock. However, there's an option to offer your email to get notifications when it's available again, so hopefully that's not the last you'll see of it this Cyber Monday. The deal was the 11-inch iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2. I'll update here when it comes back...

(Image credit: Future) Now that I've got that anti-iPad filth out of the way... let me give you a list of aaaaalll the iPads out there (well, all the ones that are still worth buying). This is our iPad generations list, a good resource if you have a few minutes to look at the current range of iPads in more depth, and in historical context. You'll see the most recent models, of course, but also the previous generations that we still think are a good buy. I'll be looking at for deals on these models in particular moving forward.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli) OK, I get that you're all after an iPad. Of course you are! They're fantastic, beautifully design tablets that make for great creative tools... but they're not the only option. I can hardly believe I'm saying this – on our iPad-specific deals page – but there are some excellent iPad alternatives out there, especially if you're a Windows fan. Read our article on the best... then be sure to come back here and buy an iPad anyway! Thanks.

So, you've decided to buy yourself a brand new iPad this Cyber Monday? Good for you! Now, you do know that Apple is going to launch a whole load of new iPads next year, right?! Well, this is just a rumour. And a pretty wild one at that. But certainly worth noting to an audience hungry for a brand new Apple tab. But if this does happen, what will change? Well, the new iPads will probably have a new list of features, and come with new (high) price tags. But that would also, probably, mean price reductions on the current iPad range. So is it worth waiting until next year to make your iPad purchase, or should you buy this Cyber Monday? Well, only you can answer that... I will say that iPads retain their price pretty well. So if you are eager to get an iPad now, you can always then sell it and get the new one next year... that is, if this new range materialises.

Searching through all the iPad deals that I can find this morning, not much has changed. All the best deals I can find are detailed above... So may I direct you to a broader Apple-themed live hub? Our Cyber Monday Apple deals is actually taking a rest for a while, but pretty much all the deals that we detail are still live. Handy if you want to grab a MacBook, Apple Pencil, AirPods Pro or more this Cyber Monday.

(Image credit: 4Axis Technologies / Marvel / Future) Staying in the digital art vein, here's another iPad app that we've had hands-on experience with that we really liked. The Drawing Desk art app is all about art. But more specifically, it's about learning about art. Another cracking, simple idea that we're shocked hasn't been done before. And in the latest version, the app teamed up with Marvel to offer step-by -step tutorials on drawing, colouring, and shading. This is really very cool.

(Image credit: Astropad) A lot of Creative Bloq readers will be creatives and digital artists. So when you find that Cyber Monday iPad deal that suits you, may I suggest you turn your iPad into a drawing tablet? We had a go on the Astropad Slate app recently, and loved it. It lets you control your Mac using an iPad and Apple Pencil (we've got a good deal on the latter above). It's a really simple, useful idea executed excellently... well worth checking out more if you're so inclined.