Get 33% off my favourite sewing machine for beginners

If you're looking to get started in sewing then Cyber Monday has some great deals. First, not only is the Brother FS60X sewing machine a fantastic beginner machine, it has enough to carry you through your hobby as you grow in skill. (Which also means it's a great affordable sewing machine for everyone, too.)

You can 33% off the Brother FS60X Sewing Machine at Amazon, now £299 £199.99 - a clean £100 saving on a great sewing machine from a reliable brand that will last you. This Brother is an electronic sewing machine with 60 stitches, seven button holes and a quick drop-in bobbin and drop feed mechanism, which is ideal for beginners (and everyone, really).

There is also an alternative, the Brother FS40S sewing machine for £239 £159.99, which is the same 33% saving. The difference between the two is the number of stitches. Overall the 60 stitches of the Brother FS60X is more appealing and its a larger saving, but for the money the FS40S is good value.

What to look for in a beginner sewing machine? Ideally you're looking for enough stitches to cover most basic sewing projects but not too many as to become confusing, also weight, size and easy features like the bobbin drop-in of the Brothers. Read our guide the best sewing machines for beginners for more.

Cyber Monday beginner sewing machine deals

Brother FS60X: £299 £199 at Amazon

Save £100: This is a great deal all round, the FS60X has 60 stitches, an electronic display, a Start / Stop feature and a drop-in bobbin loader. With £100 off it's great deal on a sewing machine that will last you once you're experienced. Price check: £299 at Very

Brother FS40S: £239 £159.99 at Amazon

Save 33%: This is the 'lesser; version of the Brother above, which offers the same beginner-friendly features like the bobbin threader, but has 20 fewer stitches and two fewer button holes. It's a great price, but you may outgrow it sooner than the FS60X. Price check: £189 at Very | £215 at Argos

The deals above are my highlights for beginners, but there are more around. We track many deals on Brother and Singer over Cyber Monday, and they get added below.