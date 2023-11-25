This surprise Cricut Joy Xtra deal is actually worth it (I've done the math)

The new Cricut Joy Xtra only launched a couple of months ago so deals are rare, but Cricut's exclusive Everything Bundle is a genuine bargain. You can get the Cricut Joy Xtra, materials, tools and a subscription to Cricut Access for $199 - the craft cutter alone costs $199, so these extras are actually free.

This new craft cutter is slightly larger than the portable Cricut Joy but smaller than the Cricut Explore 3, but it's still a capable machine - able to cut, score and emboss materials for craft and sewing projects.

For free, you get: Premium Fine-Point Blade and Housing, Fine Point Pen, Mini Weeder, Cricut Joy Xtra Light Grip Mat, Starter Tool Set, Printable Sticker Paper, Glitter Gel Pens, Smart Iron-On materials, Smart Vinyl materials, Transfer Tape, and a subscription to Cricut Access Standard.

Cricut Joy Xtra Everything Bundle

Was: $282

Now: $199 at Cricut

Save: $83 Overview: Cricut Joy Xtra is the latest craft cutting from this leading brand. This machine is a medium-sized device, 12.5 x 6 x 5.5-inches and aimed at beginners and casual crafters. Key features: Cuts, scores and embosses | Uses new Smart Materials | Uses Cricut Joy accessories | 5.65 in per second cutting speed | 00 free, pre-designed projects Price history: This machine only launched in September so you're not going to get a price drops, but this bundle deal is genuine value. The machine costs $199, the bundle deal costs $199 - free stuff. Price comparison: Amazon: $199 | Joann: $225.99 Reviews: Our sister site Tom's Guide scored this VR headset 4/5 stars in their Meta Quest 2 review calling it, "the best all-around VR headset" - and I'd agree.

We're tracking the best deals on the Cricut Joy Xtra as they happen, wherever you are in the world, all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.