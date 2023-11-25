This surprise Cricut Joy Xtra deal is actually worth it (I've done the math)

By Ian Dean
published

This exclusive bundle offer on Cricut Xtra for $199 delivers proper value.

Cricut Joy Xtra Cyber Monday deal
The new Cricut Joy Xtra only launched a couple of months ago so deals are rare, but Cricut's exclusive Everything Bundle is a genuine bargain. You can get the Cricut Joy Xtra, materials, tools and a subscription to Cricut Access for $199 - the craft cutter alone costs $199, so these extras are actually free.

This new craft cutter is slightly larger than the portable Cricut Joy but smaller than the Cricut Explore 3, but it's still a capable machine - able to cut, score and emboss materials for craft and sewing projects. 

For free, you get: Premium Fine-Point Blade and Housing, Fine Point Pen, Mini Weeder, Cricut Joy Xtra Light Grip Mat, Starter Tool Set, Printable Sticker Paper, Glitter Gel Pens, Smart Iron-On materials, Smart Vinyl materials, Transfer Tape, and a subscription to Cricut Access Standard.

Cricut Joy Xtra Everything Bundle

Cricut Joy Xtra Everything Bundle
Was: $282
Now: $199 at Cricut
Save: $83

Overview: Cricut Joy Xtra is the latest craft cutting from this leading brand. This machine is a medium-sized device, 12.5 x 6 x 5.5-inches and aimed at beginners and casual crafters.

Key features: Cuts, scores and embosses | Uses new Smart Materials | Uses Cricut Joy accessories | 5.65 in per second cutting speed | 00 free, pre-designed projects

Price history: This machine only launched in September so you're not going to get a price drops, but this bundle deal is genuine value. The machine costs $199, the bundle deal costs $199 - free stuff. 

Price comparison: Amazon: $199 | Joann: $225.99

We're tracking the best deals on the Cricut Joy Xtra as they happen, wherever you are in the world, all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

