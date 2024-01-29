Save $1,000 on the incredible Glowforge Pro

Finally, a discount on one of our favourite laser cutters.

The Glowforge Pro is a laser cutter that's in a class of its own, able to cut, score and engrave a wide range of materials with outstanding speed and precision. The downside is that it's a huge investment, but right now we can save big, for the first time. The brand has $1,000 off, taking the price down from $6,995 to $5,995.

We gave this fast and powerful cutter a rare five-star review, finding it to be simply the best device available for home use. We think it's perfect for professional projects and high-end crafting, and the Pro Passthrough slot means it can be used for large can be used for projects, too.

Today's best Glowforge Pro deal

Glowforge Pro Was: $6,995 Now: Save:

Glowforge Pro
Was: $6,995
Now: $5,995 at Glowforge / Amazon
Save: $1,000

Overview: This is the top-of-the-range model in the Glowforge laser cutter line up. It's fast and accurate and suitable for a wide range of professional projects.

Key features: 45-watt Class 4 laser | Pro Passthrough slot | cutting and engraving | live camera preview

Price history: This is the first time that we've seen a discount on the Glowforge Pro since its release two years ago. So while, the price is still expensive, it's a very welcome saving that equates to 14% off the original retail price. Just note that you will probably also want the Glowforge Air Filter to remove any fumes.

Reviews: In our Glowforge Pro review, we gave the device five stars, finding it to be easy to setup while offering excellent performance

