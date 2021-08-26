Fans are going wild for Netflix's Sex Education Series 3 posters

Sex Education arrived on the Netflix scene back in 2019 and has been a TV hit ever since. While tackling important issues such as sexuality and mental health, the show follows awkward protagonist Otis Milburn as he and his school crush set up an underground sex clinic. This week, fans were treated to the newest set of character posters revealing that the third series will grace the streaming giant on the 17th of September – and they're going down a storm online.

The set consists of 13 individual character designs and a series poster featuring all the main cast. The tagline "growth is a group project" at the top of the main poster coincides with the the botanical illustration theme with characters each being partnered with a flower or plant that represents their personality. Fancy making your own illustrations? Make sure to check out our top Adobe Illustrator tips.

Image 1 of 7 Asa Butterfield as awkward protagonist, Otis Milburn. (Image credit: Netflix) Otis Milburn Image 2 of 7 Emma Mackey as edgy female lead, Maeve Wiley (Image credit: Netflix) Maeve Wiley Image 3 of 7 The fabulous Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong (Image credit: Netflix) Eric Effiong Image 4 of 7 BAFTA Award winning Aimee Lou Wood as the adorable Aimie Gibbs (Image credit: Netflix) Aimie Gibbs Image 5 of 7 The brilliant Gillian Anderson as sex therapist, Jean Milburn (Image credit: Netflix) Dr. Jean Milburn Image 6 of 7 Kedar Williams-Stirling as head boy, swimmer and heartthrob, Jackson Marchetti (Image credit: Netflix) Jackson Marchetti Image 7 of 7 Conor Swindells as troubled Adam Groff (Image credit: Netflix) Adam Groff

The designer (currently uncredited) has intertwined the theme of growth, sexuality and education all in one with these botanical themed posters. We can't help but wonder if this is all a nod to Scottish illustrator Elizabeth Blackwell. The show is known for its empowering female representation so we'd like to think the similarities to the little-known Victorian pioneer are no coincidence.

Left: Elizabeth Blackwell's illustration of a fern. Right: Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart. (Image credit: Netflix/Elizabeth Blackwell )

Left: Elizabeth Blackwell's illustration of a Foxglove. Right: George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin. (Image credit: Netflix/Elizabeth Blackwell)

The elegant illustrations partnered with the varied aesthetics of each character make for a satisfyingly cohesive set of posters. We love these designs and the internet seems to agree, with the official Sex Education Twitter racking up over 40.4k on the main poster reveal and their official Instagram booming with over 700k likes on a carousel of the character posters. People have taken to Twitter to demand that Netflix make these into official merch that fans can buy.

We love these posters and are in awe of these brilliant illustration/photography hybrids. Some beady eyed fans have suggested that the flower descriptions on the posters are spoilers about the upcoming series but that won't stop us from tuning in and seeing what other aesthetic delights the show has to offer. It's fair to say we've been spoilt for amazing posters designs recently, from the Tokyo Paralympic Games to the Free Guy posters. If you fancy creating your own, check out today's best Adobe Creative Cloud deals below.

