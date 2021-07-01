Real-life Studio Ghibli rooms are serious interior design goals

Studio Ghibli films are renowned for their beautiful hand-drawn style, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the many iconic interior designs that appear throughout. But what would these charming and dreamlike spaces look like in the real world?

Well it's lucky you asked, because five Studio Ghibli sets have been rendered as stunning 3D room designs, and the results are delightful. If you're inspired to create your own interior design render, take a look at our best 3D modelling software.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Studio Ghibli) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: HouseholdQuotes)

The project by HouseholdQuotes sees interiors from The Secret World of Arrietty, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, When Marnie Was There and The Cat Returns rendered with a touch more 3D realism. While they don't look entirely realistic, they're certainly a lot more tactile than the originals, and could even offer some interior design inspiration (especially if you're into the anti-minimalist trend known as cluttercore).

One of our favourite examples sees Howl's colourful hair dye-infused bathroom become even bolder and brighter (above), while another transforms Anna’s Bedroom (from When Marnie was There) into a beautifully light and breezy room that we'd be more than happy stay in (below).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Studio Ghibli) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: HouseholdQuotes)

You can view the full collection over on HouseholdQuotes' website. And if you're a Ghibli fan, there's been plenty to enjoy over the past few months, from our first glimpse at the studio's stunning new theme park to these delightfully reimagined characters. And if all this has whetted your appetite for even more Ghibli, find out the secret behind exactly why the animated food looks quite so tantalising.

