Studio Ghibli reveals stunning concept art for upcoming theme park

Studio Ghibli fans will be delighted to hear that the theme park is under construction and set to open in the autumn of 2022. And excitingly, new concept art has just been released to show off just what's in store for lucky visitors.

Kicking things off with three themed lands, the park will be based on the studio's iconic output and will eventually be increased to a whopping five lands by 2023. Take a look below to see what those lands will look like and mock up your own representation using these animation tools.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli via centrip-japan.com)

First up will be Youth Hill (above), featuring an elevator building as its main gate, and borrowing elements from late 19th-century Steampunk design such as that found in Howl's Moving Castle.

(Image credit: Aichi Prefecture Official Site )

Above is the art for the Ghibli Large Warehouse Area, which will be an indoor area comprised of an exhibition centre, children's playground and Studio Ghibli exhibits. The rich design is made up of curves and brick features, bringing the outside inside so the space can be used year-round.

(Image credit: Aichi Prefecture Official Site )

Dondoko Forest will include elements of My Neighbor Totoro, namely Satsuki and Mei's House (above).

(Image credit: Aichi Prefecture Official Site )

Then, coming in 2023 will be Mononoke's Village (above), which will be based on scenery from Princess Mononoke, and Witch Valley (below).

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli via centrip-japan.com)

Witch Valley will also include the castle from Howl's Moving Castle and Kiki's family home from Kiki's Delivery Service. You can see more images for the Studio Ghibli theme park here, including some stunning proposed maps.

Has all this whet your appetite for more Studio Ghibli content? Find out the secret behind exactly why the animated food looks quite so tantalising.

