Film-inspired home offices are here to make you jealous

If, like many of us, you've found yourself working from home more than expected in 2020, you'll be all too aware of the importance of a well-thought-out home office. But while practicality is key, there's no reason why you can't also get a little creative with your WFH setup – and some unlikely inspiration has emerged online.

Travel Insurance brand Budget Direct has shared a series of working from home setups inspired by the aesthetics of various famous filmmakers, from Sofia Coppola to David Lynch. Check out our guide to the best office chair if you're looking for something to spruce up your office.

WFH, Wachowski-style (Image credit: Budget Direct)

The company has mocked up seven different home office environments, inspired by auteurs famous for their idiosyncratic visual styles. The Wachowskis-inspired design (above) is a dark and grungy affair straight out of the Matrix, complete with post-industrial fixtures and fittings. (Sunglasses optional during video calls.)

A Wes Anderson-inspired home office (Image credit: Budget Direct)

Much like these Simpsons interiors reimagined by Wes Anderson, the Grand Budapest Hotel director's penchent for symmetry and pastel hues is in full display in this Anderson-inspired layout (above). "We’ve combined organic colours and curated clutter with meticulously angled furniture," the company explains, to create an interior that's "part theatre stage, and part expressionist dream world."

The Sofia Coppola-inspired interior (Image credit: Budget Direct)

Continuing the vintage theme, the Sofia Coppola-inspired office features a "soft focus" look, along with "an eye for exquisite bling". The creators took inspiration from Coppola's own words for this design: "I like a clean white backdrop set off by masses and masses of pink peonies”. We think she'd be right at home in the company's mock-up (above).

Budget Direct says that as well as style, the designs all demonstrate the character, story and drama that the directors bring to each of their films – vital elements that "you won’t find in the Home & Garden section of the Sunday supplements" when looking for inspiration for your own office. You can view the whole collection on Budget Direct's website.

While the designs are indeed full of character, we'd recommend getting a few practical aspects nailed before going the whole Hollywood hog on your home office. Finding the best desk for your needs should probably come before finding the right cinematic aesthetic. That said, we've no doubt each of Budget Direct's examples would make brilliant Zoom backgrounds if you fancy adding a touch of drama to your next meeting.

Read more: