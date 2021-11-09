Is the Spider-Man: No Way Home poster hiding a shocking spoiler?

Spider-Man is one of the fan's favourites heroes in the Marvel franchise, and it's latest movie is set to release in December. But did this poster for the movie just reveal one shocking secret about the film?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the up-coming movie in the Spider-Man franchise, and we've just been treated to a new poster. Fans have been speculating for months that Spider-Man: No Way Home will follow a similar storyline to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse animation, where multiple, er, let's call them, Spider-folk end up in one dimension trying to save the world. And by the looks of this latest No Way Home poster, they might be on to something.

Feeling inspired by all the Marvel talk and want a dose of all your favourite super heroes? Then make sure you sign up to Disney Plus.

The poster might be hiding some spider-spoilers. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Sony)

You may or may not already know about the movie's "multi-verse" storyline, where supposedly multiple parallel universes start melding together to create one massive mess that Spider-Man will have to clean up. Well it's rumoured that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be accompanied by both the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Men as the multiple universes combine.

Of course, with all the good guys, there has to be some baddies to, and fans have been speculating that in the poster are some clues as to which villains might end up in the movie. As you can see in the poster analysis (see below) there are hints towards Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman and Electro all reeking havoc over NYC in the next Spider-movie.

These villains vs three Spider-Men will make one epic battle. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Sony/Future)

Fans have been anticipating up-coming movie for years now and many have responded to the Spider-Man: No Way Home poster via Twitter. Even the official Spider-Man Twitter has replied to it with, "go ahead, zoom in on those details", which has caused the Marvel fans to analyse the poster in extreme detail, and its lead to some very funny Spider-Man-related tweets.

Zoomed in and found this pic.twitter.com/e1e1Fy0oTfNovember 8, 2021 See more

OMG DID U GUYS SEE ANT-MAN??! pic.twitter.com/jCxcwVlLvvNovember 8, 2021 See more

pic.twitter.com/hE0IzIE51NNovember 8, 2021 See more

Whether or not you're keeping your fingers crossed for a trio of Spider-Men, you can't deny the anticipation built around this movie is totally gripping. We can't wait to see the film and to see if Maguire and Garfield will join Holland in this movie. If you want an more immediate super-hero fix, then check out this amazing Black Friday Disney+ deal where you can sign up for just $1.99/£1.99.

Read More: