What's the best video game of all time? Cast your vote today!

Can you believe this year marks 50 years of video games? Us neither, but then again we weren't around to play 1971's Computer Space, the world’s first commercially playable arcade machine. Celebrating half a century of games, the 39th annual Golden Joystick Awards is now open for voting in two special categories.

Our sister site GamesRadar is celebrating this milestone by inviting the public to vote for their Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time. The results will be revealed in a truly special Golden Joystick Awards ceremony broadcast on November 23.

(Image credit: Future)

While voting for the other awards has closed, these two special categories have only just opened – and you have until 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT on Friday, November 12, to vote for your favourite game and gaming hardware of all time.

"We assembled a diverse panel of industry luminaries to create a 20 game shortlist, considering factors such as critical reception, social impact, commercial success, legacy and influence, plus a measure of personal preference," says Daniel Dawkins, Content Director, Games at event owner Future. "We hope our shortlist represents the diversity and achievement of our 50-year-old industry."

To find out which games and consoles have made the shortlist, and to cast you votes, visit GamesRadar. In addition to the two special 50 Years of Games awards the event will also feature over 20 awards for the best games of 2021 including Ultimate Game of the Year, Studio of the Year and more.

