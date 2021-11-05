Your next iPad and MacBook could look incredible – here's why

With the arrival of the 2021 MacBook Pro, LED display technology finally came to the Mac last month. Offering brighter colours and sharper contrast, the tech has already hit the Pro iPhone and iPad lineup. But if new rumours are to be believed, the current displays could pale in comparison to what's on the horizon.

Apple is said to be working on 'stackable' LED display tech, which would allow for much brighter displays with up to double the luminance. And it could be heading for both the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best early Apple Black Friday deals.)

The new MacBook Pro is the first to feature an LED display (Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

According to Korean tech site The Elec (as spotted by MacRumors), Apple is working on a "two-stack tandem structure that would consist of two layers of red, green, and blue emission layers" – which, in short, would mean a super bright display. The current LED screen consist of a single layer (paltry, we know).

The report claims that the tech is likely to be reserved for Pro models of the iPad and MacBook, as it's not cheap to produce. These models currently also feature ProMotion, Apple's super-slick 120hz refresh rate. The report suggests a stackable LED display could further improve ProMotion, allowing a wider refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro was finally given an LED display this year (Image credit: Apple)

For creatives, the benefits of an improved display are obvious. From greater colour accuracy to a more responsive refresh rate, the tech could improve workflows for graphic designers, video editors and more. (Take a look at the best laptops for video editing if you want the best kit available right here and now.)

And now for the bad news. The Elec claims the tech is likely "several years" from launch, as Apple has only just begun discussions with suppliers including Samsung and LG – and we might not see a MacBook or iPad with a stackable LED display until 2025. But don't worry, you don't have to wait four years for a brilliant MacBook or iPad – check out today's best deals below, and be sure to take a look at the best Apple deals available now.

