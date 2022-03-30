Does this optical illusion really reveal your secret dreams?

Another day, another optical illusion. We see plenty of them here at Creative Bloq, and would love to say we're immune to their powers by now. But no, they're still as addictive as ever – even when accompanied by some pretty hazy prophecies like this one.

Here's an illusion that can, apparently, reveal your "secret dream about your future" It all depends on which object you see first: the car, the letter 'A', or the detective. Like all the best optical illusions, this one is worthy of a double-take. But that might be as far as it goes.

Is it a spy? Is it a car? Is it an 'A'? (Image credit: YourTango)

Shared by YourTango, the unattributed illusion features a number of geometric shapes. And as always, I can't quite understand how anyone doesn't see the exact same thing as me. It's a detective holding binoculars! And the fact that I saw that first means, of course, that my "secret dream is to be the person with all of the information." I "don't necessarily want to be anyone's boss," but I "relish the idea of being a major power broker, someone who knows everyone's secrets." Sure.

If you saw the 'A' first, your secret dream involves, believe it or not, the written word. "Maybe you have always wanted to write a romance novel, or maybe a dream of creating books for kids has always been something you've held dear." Meanwhile, those who saw the car dream of "travelling the globe like a James Bond-style spy." Why didn't I see the car first?

YourTango provides no scientific basis for these theories, so we're unable to cross-examine their veracity. But hey, it's another great example of an optical illusion containing multiple hidden images, regardless of its prophetic merit.

From rotating horses to falling stick people, we've seen some pretty incredible optical illusions over the past few months. And then there are the accidental ones, like the hilarious three-headed deer. Fancy creating your own? Check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

