The expensive-looking SodaStream Art is cheap right now.

Okay I have a confession. I currently have two SodaStreams in my kitchen. The Terra and the Art. From a fizzing perspective, there's really no difference between the two – they both carbonate my water as energetically as I need them to (five pumps, if you're asking). But I have to say the design is another thing altogether – only one brings one of the most influential interior design trends to your kitchen.

I've been using the SodaStream Terra for a few years and, though pressing the button works perfectly well, once you've used the Art it feels somewhat rudimentary. There's something 'extra' in pulling down the handle on the wonderfully well-designed art, and it adds a lot to the experience. I realise I sound hyperbolic, but as I said to some friends at the weekend I feel like SodaStreaming is becoming a core part of my personality (yes, I am trying to give up drinking wine in the week and this may be a contributing factor).

There are some great offers on both machines at the moment so if you want to go not-quite-as-far as me in your quest (and enthusiasm) for fizz, you can spend a bit less getting there. For example, the SodaStream Art is currently reduced by 44% at Amazon – to just £79.99 at Amazon. In the US? The white/gold SodaStream Art has 35% off at Amazon, bringing it to $80. For that you get the machine, a 60L gas cylinder and a BPA-free bottle (even the bottle is a nicer shape than the original version).

The Art has the aesthetic of a 1950s American Diner, and it's solidly built – I worried that the lever would feel plasticky or fragile when I pulled it down, but it is satisfyingly stable. I have the limited-edition mint green edition and it's a delightful addition to my kitchen – you can get that one at a great discount right now direct at SodaStream – for the bundle mentioned above, SodaStream is offering £60 off – it's just £79.99. Unfortunately this beaut is only available in the UK – but there are some great colours available in the US including red and blue, reduced to $64.99..

