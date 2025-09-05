I've been looking for the perfect accessories to make my home aesthetic a bit more, well, exciting – and these beautiful Jonathan Adler art coasters are my most recent discovery. Even better? Many of them are currently reduced by 22% at Nordstrom.

In my house, we haven't got round to redecorating the bland decor we inherited from the previous owner, and everything feels a bit 'blah'. There's only so much the art on my walls can do so I'm constantly searching for easy additions that will come together to raise the bar.

These coasters come in sets of 4 and there are a seemingly endless variation of designs so you can tap into as many interior design trends as you like. They're all as vibrant and arty as each other, but very different.

It was really hard to choose a selection to show here as they are all so beautiful – you can see a screenshot of the shop page below for more.

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler/Nordstrom)

You'll definitely find something to fit your vibe as these are so diverse. Including everything from pithy slogans to intricate sea-inspired design, pop art and more, these feel like collector's items and I would legitimately buy multiple sets if I had the money.

These are premium, but they're so unique they feel worth it. Made out of hand-fired porcelain, they all have a glossy finish.

