The new lavender Cricut Joy Xtra is already on sale ahead of Prime Day
Get this beautiful new machine plus materials for as little as £169.99.
Prime Day is fast approaching, and we're already seeing some Cricut Prime Day deals on retailers including Cricut itself and Very (in the UK). The best of these offers are on the beautiful new Cricut Joy Xtra, which we saw when visiting Cricut recently. We can attest that it is really, really good-looking.
And right now, it costs £169.99 at Very, and includes some card and accessories. Over in the US, there aren't any offers on the lavender variant but we've found a deal on the standard Joy Xtra, at just $199 at Cricut.
See below to find out more and find more deals in your area.
The Joy Xtra now comes in this lovely lavender colour. Very is offering £80 off right now (that's 32%) when you buy a gift bundle that includes various cards and accessories.
For even more Cricut goodies, you can opt for this deal on the lavender Cricut Joy Xtra. The best value is on the offer that gets you the machine, the materials and a Cricut Access subscription.
There aren't any deals available on the lavender Cricut Joy Xtra in the US, but you can get a deal on the standard Joy Xtra for $199. That gets you a ton of materials and a Cricut Access subscription.
For more deals in your area, see our price comparison widget below or check our best Cricut alternatives post for other options.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
