We're approaching cosy jumper season (finally), and if you're looking for a comfortable swivel chair to sit comfortably in while you sip a pumpkin spiced latte – then I can't recommend the FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner enough. It's also $120 off right now directly from FlexiSpot's website, which brings the price to only $569.99.

I know this still seems like a lot to pay for just one chair, but hear me out. It's not only one of the comfiest chairs that my butt has ever made contact with (competing with some of the best office chairs for back pain), but it's fully electric, so that you can recline to your heart's content, and it comes with two ports (one USB and one Type-C) for charging your devices, plus there's even a secret storage compartment on the right-hand side for storing your laptop.

I've been using this recliner for over a month now after swapping out my AutoFull gaming chair, and I'm chuffed with it. It blends beautifully into my living room thanks to the light grey shade (perfect for avoiding any fall decorating mistakes), and while it's a little big for the room, it dials the cosy vibes up to 100. I've got all the details on this deal for you below, including a UK discount.

US DEAL Save $120 FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner: was $689.99 now $569.99 at FlexiSpot Inc. FlexiSpot's Fall sale is underway, and this is the perfect opportunity to get your cosy nest in order with some home office upgrades. Technically, this isn't meant to be a gaming chair, but I've swapped it out with my usual chair of choice for the last few weeks, and I've never experienced comfort quite like it. Read more ▼

UK DEAL Save 15% (£70) FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner: was £469.99 now £399.99 at flexispot.co.uk With this chair – you can swivel, recline to the point that you're practically horizontal, and it's also been fully nap tested by yours truly. Comfy, stylish, and perfect for creatives, I can't recommend it enough. Read more ▼

