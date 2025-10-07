As someone who’s spent a lot of time reviewing gaming consoles, I didn’t expect to be genuinely impressed by a family-focused, controller-free system. But that’s exactly what happened with the Nex Playground, and now, for Prime Day, the Nex Playground is reduced to
$249 $199.
In my Nex Playground review, I called this an “Apple-like” active games console for the family, and after weeks of testing and continued play to this day, I stand by that. It’s simple, intuitive, and designed to get everyone moving, including the kids, parents, and even the grandparents.
The system comes with over 40 games (accessed Netflix-like), including favourites like How to Train Your Dragon and Gabby’s Dollhouse, with Bluey arriving soon. Up to four players can join in, too. For adults, there are exercise apps Zumba: Fitness Party, BoxFlow Fitness, and Nex Gym that use pro-level tracking AI to monitor fitness.
I’ve found it perfect for family game nights: it’s fun, inclusive, and surprisingly addictive. And unlike some devices, it keeps safety at the forefront. With a magnetic camera cover, no cloud processing, and kidSAFE+ COPPA and Family Online Safety Institute certification.
Having tested it myself, even taking it on holiday for my nieces to play on a rainy day, I can confidently say the Nex Playground isn’t just a gimmick. It’s a console that genuinely brought the family together and encouraged movement. If you’ve been looking for a way to get kids off screens and into fun, this is a Prime Day deal worth grabbing.
Nex Playground is a controller-free, family-friendly gaming system with 40+ games and fitness apps, designed for active, fun, and safe family game nights, featuring motion tracking and safety certifications.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
