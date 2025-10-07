As someone who’s spent a lot of time reviewing gaming consoles, I didn’t expect to be genuinely impressed by a family-focused, controller-free system. But that’s exactly what happened with the Nex Playground, and now, for Prime Day, the Nex Playground is reduced to $249 $199.

In my Nex Playground review, I called this an “Apple-like” active games console for the family, and after weeks of testing and continued play to this day, I stand by that. It’s simple, intuitive, and designed to get everyone moving, including the kids, parents, and even the grandparents.

The system comes with over 40 games (accessed Netflix-like), including favourites like How to Train Your Dragon and Gabby’s Dollhouse, with Bluey arriving soon. Up to four players can join in, too. For adults, there are exercise apps Zumba: Fitness Party, BoxFlow Fitness, and Nex Gym that use pro-level tracking AI to monitor fitness.

I’ve found it perfect for family game nights: it’s fun, inclusive, and surprisingly addictive. And unlike some devices, it keeps safety at the forefront. With a magnetic camera cover, no cloud processing, and kidSAFE+ COPPA and Family Online Safety Institute certification.

Having tested it myself, even taking it on holiday for my nieces to play on a rainy day, I can confidently say the Nex Playground isn’t just a gimmick. It’s a console that genuinely brought the family together and encouraged movement. If you’ve been looking for a way to get kids off screens and into fun, this is a Prime Day deal worth grabbing.