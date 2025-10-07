These Echo Dots come with an Iron Man or Jack Skellington case, and for $65 I think that's dandy
Amazon Big Day Deals are for halloween and/or Marvel fans.
This deal may be for the small person in your life (or within?) but I've just spotted these cool cases for Amazon Echo Dots, and I can imagine them being a big hit this halloween / for the rest of time.
As far as I can see there are only three options – Iron Man, and Jack Skellington or Sally Stand from The Nightmare Before Christmas. They are bundles, so you get a brand new 5th Gen Echo Dot and one of these cool cases, down from $90 to $65 over at Amazon.
Echo Dot Iron Man case $90 $65 at Amazon
Save $25: The Echo Dot sits above the Echo Pop, and under the Echo. It already offers pretty great value for a smart speaker of its size and with its features, so with the case and under $70, it's a steal. What I like about the Dot is it's a perfect size for bedrooms, kitchens, and other smaller rooms, and I like the temperature and motion sensing features. It sounds pretty good for its size too.
Here are the best deals for the Echo Pop, the Echo Dot, and the Echo Studio...
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.