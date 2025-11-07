These early Black Friday art supply deals are very tempting
Save on oils, paintbrushes, coloured pencils and more when you buy today.
Art supplies and Black Friday go together better than you might think, Black Friday is actually a brilliant time to stock up on the art supplies you'll need all year round.
There are deals available on coloured pencils, pens, the best easels, the best oil paints, paintbrushes and more. We've been through the offers and have highlighted our top picks for you to add to your basket below as well as some quick links to our favourite retailers.
Quick links
- Amazon: Save up to 18% on marker sets
- Dick Blick: Up to 76% off coloured pencils in big sale
- Cass Art: Up to £33.50 off easels
- Argos: A range of art sets available – no deals yet
- Michaels: 40% off mixed media art set
Top deals
This is one of our top-rated pens and is great for creating a variety of different line types. Its delicate tip takes a little bit of practice to get used to but we think it's worth the extra effort.
We highly rate Michael Harding's oil paints as they are versatile and high quality. The individual paints are on sale at the moment but there are also offers on sets of paints.
These are our top rated paintbrushes for oils. Winsor & Newton is a great brand for art supplies and this set includes five brushes, including one Round size 2 and 6, Bright size 2, Flat size 6 and Filbert size 4.
One of our favourite easels has 6 per cent off at the moment. This easy to assemble easel has strong and moveable hinges and rubber grips that provide resistance. It's ideal for larger canvases.
This is a real bargain if you just want cheap coloured pencils. You also get a pencil box included. These pencils have a 4.7 star score from Amazon reviewers.
These are our top rated colouring pencils as we think they're best for a range of uses. With a soft-touch finish, we found them brilliant for blending and layering and love their smooth, creamy hues.
In the UK, there are offers on various Meeden easels including this one, which is 15% off right now. This holds canvases up to 78 inches and is adjustable to different heights.
FAQ
What should I gift someone who likes art?
What to gift someone who likes art will depend on how serious the person who likes art is about their art. Is it more of a passing interest, a hobby or a profession? If it's a passing interest then an art set would be a great shout. If they are more serious then it's best to find out from them what type of art materials they use and then get them supplies of stuff they already buy. Many artists are very picky about the materials they use and may not appreciate being given cheaper supplies they won't use. If in doubt, ask what they have already. Most artists will also appreciate a lovely pack of pencils or coloured pencils.
What are the cheapest art supplies?
There are all sorts of cheap art supplies available. If you want absolute basics then you can't get much cheaper than basic pencils and erasers. If you want something a bit more exciting then you can get cheap sets of coloured pencils or markers that will bring a bit of colour into an artist's life. You may also want to consider a sketchbook, though better quality sketchbooks will be more expensive.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
