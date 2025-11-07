These early Black Friday art supply deals are very tempting

Art supplies and Black Friday go together better than you might think, Black Friday is actually a brilliant time to stock up on the art supplies you'll need all year round.

There are deals available on coloured pencils, pens, the best easels, the best oil paints, paintbrushes and more. We've been through the offers and have highlighted our top picks for you to add to your basket below as well as some quick links to our favourite retailers.

Top deals

Save $1.57 Pentel Arts Brush Pen Black: was $9.33 now $7.76 at Blick Art Materials Read more Read less ▼ This is one of our top-rated pens and is great for creating a variety of different line types. Its delicate tip takes a little bit of practice to get used to but we think it's worth the extra effort.

Save $6.96 Meeden Art painting easel: was $116.96 now $110 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ One of our favourite easels has 6 per cent off at the moment. This easy to assemble easel has strong and moveable hinges and rubber grips that provide resistance. It's ideal for larger canvases.

Save 15% Soucolor 72-Color Coloured Pencils: was $9.98 now $8.48 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is a real bargain if you just want cheap coloured pencils. You also get a pencil box included. These pencils have a 4.7 star score from Amazon reviewers.

Save £20.99 Meeden H-Frame painting easel: was £139.95 now £118.96 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ In the UK, there are offers on various Meeden easels including this one, which is 15% off right now. This holds canvases up to 78 inches and is adjustable to different heights.

FAQ

What should I gift someone who likes art? What to gift someone who likes art will depend on how serious the person who likes art is about their art. Is it more of a passing interest, a hobby or a profession? If it's a passing interest then an art set would be a great shout. If they are more serious then it's best to find out from them what type of art materials they use and then get them supplies of stuff they already buy. Many artists are very picky about the materials they use and may not appreciate being given cheaper supplies they won't use. If in doubt, ask what they have already. Most artists will also appreciate a lovely pack of pencils or coloured pencils.