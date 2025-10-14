Canterbury Cathedral has drawn the attention of some unexpected critics for its unconventional new art installation. Featuring graffiti-style stickers answering the question “What would you ask God?”, the display intends to creatively broadcast earnest questions of faith, but some think the installation is in poor taste.

While graffiti fonts will always be divisive thanks to their historical connection with vandalism, views have shifted over the decades as street art has become a legitimised genre of contemporary design. Divisive and thought-provoking, the cathedral installation has struck a worldwide conversation that only seems to strengthen the nuance of the artwork.

(Image credit: Canterbury Cathedral)

The “Hear Us” installation was created as a collaboration between “marginalised communities" and a team of artists, featuring questions like "Are you there?", "God, what happens when we die?", “Why did you create hate when love is by far more powerful?". The bold graffiti lettering is printed on removable stickers, so as not to leave lasting damage to the building.

(Image credit: Canterbury Cathedral)

Despite this, the poignant questions displayed boldly in the ancient religious building created a striking contrast that upset certain viewers. One compared it to "an underground car park in Peckham", while another called it "childish crap."

The project eventually reached US Vice President JD Vance, who responded, “It is weird to me that these people don’t see the irony of honouring ‘marginalised communities’ by making a beautiful historical building really ugly.” Elon Musk later commented, calling the installation "shameful."

The Dean of Canterbury, David Monteith, saw the art from a different angle, praising the "rawness" of the graffiti style's "disruptive" nature.

"There is also an authenticity in what is said because it is unfiltered and not tidied up or sanitised. Above all, this graffiti makes me wonder why I am not always able to be as candid, not least in my prayers. This exhibition intentionally builds bridges between cultures, styles and genres and, in particular, allows us to receive the gifts of younger people who have much to say and from whom we need to hear much,” he explains.

(Image credit: Canterbury Cathedral)

