How we interpret art is all about perspective – a motif reflected in the new London landmark-inspired artwork, Conversion. Created as part of a charity auction, the distorting mirror artpiece carries a dual meaning when flipped, giving a new meaning to its powerful palindromic poem.

Whether you're working with traditional media or digital art software, the beauty of art is its openness to interpretation. Playfully playing with perspective, this collectable piece is a thoughtful homage to the city, packed with ingenious details.

(Image credit: Nick Carson)

Created as part of the 26 Bridges initiative for Bloomsbury Festival 2025, the two-metre-high mirror uses Millennium Bridge as a symbolic connection between the iconic St Paul's Cathedral and Tate Modern. Created in collaboration between brand writer and 26 member Nick Carson and leading design consultancies SEA and NB Studio, the piece is packed with clever details that nod to the city surroundings.

The distorted design of the mirror references Millennium Bridge's nickname, 'the wobbly bridge', while the poem's winding composition creates a river-like gutter down the centre, mimicking the flow of the Thames. 'Conversion' takes on multiple meanings, from religious to architectural conversion, and the broader transformation of the Bankside area into a cultural hub.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Conversion will be auctioned online on October 16th to raise funds for University College London Hospitals (UCLH), supporting a specialist clinical nurse at UCLH's Cotton Rooms for skin cancer patients. Online bids can be placed now at the 26 Bridges auction site, with a final live-streamed auction on 16 October. Find out more about the project and the other 26 Bridges artworks on the Bloomsbury Festival website.