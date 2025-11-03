If you've ever wanted to see your designs in lights, this could be your chance. If you're in the UK, you are invited to design a Christmas tree on the iPad and enter your design with the chance to have it projected onto London's Battersea Power Station's river-facing chimneys and wash towers.

Battersea Power Station is an iconic site in London and just happens to be Apple's HQ. The event will be hosted by British comedian Munya Chawawa.

This follows last year's projection of Wallace and Gromit onto the towers, which was created by Aardman and shot on the iPhone.

(Image credit: Apple)

The 24 winning entries will be projected alongside commissioned designs from artists and notable figures including Sir Stephen Fry and David Shrigley OBE.

The competition opens today and runs until 23 November at midnight and the projections will be publicly unveiled on 4 December at 5pm. Make a note in your diaries now.

To help you craft a winning entry, from 6-22 November, Apple Stores across the UK will host special 30-minute Today at Apple sessions to help people create and submit their designs.

You can also check out our drawing tips and best iPad for drawing guides to help you along.

Here's how to submit your design:

Download the template to iPad via apple.com/uk/apple-christmas-trees then open a drawing app of your choice (we recommend Procreate) Create your Christmas tree Submit entries via apple.com/uk/apple-christmas-trees. Submissions will be accepted until midnight, 23 November

“Using the power and versatility of our most capable iPad lineup yet, we’re excited to bring Christmas cheer to Battersea Power Station and inspire festive creativity across the nation,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“It’s inspiring to see such remarkable talent across multiple mediums – all brought together alongside Munya Chawawa. We can’t wait to experience these creations next to the incredible contributions from the public.”

So what are you waiting for? Download one of the best drawing apps for iPad and get started. And make sure to keep an eye on your emails as winners must respond within 48 hours of notification.