Apple HQ's towering Wallace and Gromit animation was shot on an iPhone

(Or eight).

Wallace and Gromit shot on an iPhone 16 Pro Max projected on Apple&#039;s London HQ, Battersea Power Station
(Image credit: Apple)

Battersea Power Station, now Apple HQ, is an iconic site in London. It's biggest association with art used to be via Pink Floyd's Animals album cover, which featured an inflatable pig flying over the historic 101-metre-high chimneys. Then, last year, the landmark's new occupant started a new festive tradition, projecting the animation Bigger Christmas Trees by David Hockney onto the building itself.

This time the Christmas trees belong to a couple of famous characters: Wallace and Gromit. And the animation studio Aardman shot the six-minute film on an iPhone Pro Max, obviously (for deals on Apple tech, see our report on iPad Cyber Monday).

