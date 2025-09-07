The protest poster has always been a powerful symbol and a new exhibition named The Right to Protest is designed to celebrate that.

The show features 200 iconic protest posters from the two largest private collections in the UK and new works by influential designers and artists including Kennard Phillipps, Ackroyd & Harvey, Stuart Semple, Anthony Burrill, Mr Bingo and Left Cultures.

As well as traditional poster art, also on display will be the world's largest screenprint, environmental protest installations and immersive soundscapes as well as a range of live programming events including artist-led tours and workshops plus talks and panel discussions.

It takes place during the London Design Festival, and is described as an "antidote to the branded, more polished and boring world" of the festival itself. I spoke to Clive Russell, designer at the Museum of UnRest to find out more.

(Image credit: Anthony Burrill)

Why did it feel right to curate this exhibition now? Authoritarian governments have always suppressed protest and dissent, but democracies have done so as well. Ironically, we are now witnessing increasing restrictions on the right to protest from governments whose very foundations were built through the kinds of protest they now seek to suppress. Historically social crises reach the mainstream via protest – which can take many forms – this helps society reevaluate and evolve, making it more understanding and tolerant. More caring. We should remember without protest we would not have a Welfare State (nor an NHS) – this happened because of protests like the hunger marches (with marchers making banners and posters to express their ideas). The Right to Protest exhibition uses our recent past (1960s to the current day) to remind the art and design community of its active role in protest. How it has given a voice to voiceless communities, helped explain complex issues and gone beyond commercial gain. With governments and corporations actively silencing voices they disagree with, the need for artists and designers to be involved in protest is crucial.

(Image credit: The Right to Protest)

Can art and design change the world? If we think of art as a way of making the intangible visible, and design as the process through which we consciously shape the world, then every word we speak and every object we create carries these capacities. Human society would be unimaginable without them. But both art and design require a moral compass. Falsehoods can be strikingly imaginative, and the atomic bomb is, in its own way, a masterpiece of design.

(Image credit: The Right to Protest)

What were the challenges in putting the exhibition together? From the outset, we imagined the exhibition as an environment that would invite discussion. We’re interested in opening up conversations, and those can be as much about what is missing as about what we have included. In that sense, curating an exhibition is a beginning rather than an end.

(Image credit: The Right to Protest)

The biggest challenge actually begins on opening night. Failure, for us, would be to attract an audience that simply consumes the show passively rather than engaging with it.

(Image credit: Arthur Stovell)

How did you curate which posters to include and which to leave out? We are a small group with limited resources, so we worked with the materials and contacts available to us, often through direct connections or one or two steps removed. Our intention was never to create a fully comprehensive or objective survey.

(Image credit: The Right to Protest)

Are there any standout pieces for you? There are so many exciting works and stories. We invite Creative Bloq readers to come to the exhibition, experience them for themselves, and meet us in person.

(Image credit: The Right to Protest)

Why should people come to the exhibition? Because it is raw, witty, current, historic, inviting, problematic, warm, unresolved, sympathetic, ridiculous, challenging – a cornucopia and a cacophony that is at once serious and fun.

(Image credit: The Right to Protest)

The exhibition takes place 18-28 September at 10 Greatorex Street, London, E1 5NF. Go to Eventbrite to get tickets to the private view or sign up for print workshops.