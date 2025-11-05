Every now and again, a designer feeling lost might turn to ChatGPT for career advice instead of calling a real mentor. After all, the AI is always there with an instant response, and it’s usually pretty affirming. You are great, this is easy to achieve.

In fact, one recent study found 41% of Gen Z workers trust AI more than human mentors. There's a ton of amazing advice for creatives in our Day in the Life series – but 50% of Gen Z workers would rather ask an AI about work problems than a person.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But Nat Maher, founder of diversity-in-design network Kerning the Gap, cautions that while generative tools make great scaffolding, the truly transformative parts of mentorship are irreducibly human.

“As a mentor, you bring two valuable things you’ll never get from a bot,” Maher says. “Empathy from shared experience, and challenge, that’s the pushback you need at the right moment.”

A good human mentor is not just a cheerleader, but a professional friend who’s earned your trust. That trust gives them the remit to call out (kindly) any BS and hold you accountable, eye to eye, for your goals.

AI is no match for a human creative mentor (Image credit: Getty Images)

An AI can’t read the room or sense your unspoken anxieties. AI is a really good friend in the sense that it’ll say what a great idea, you’re brilliant. But as Maher notes, “What it won’t do is give you the hard truth or sit with you through the uncomfortable stuff.”

In a word, an algorithm can’t deliver the nuanced, emotionally intelligent feedback that builds real growth.

The stakes are high here as well. Mentoring can change the trajectory of a career in both the short and long term. Maybe it’s negotiating a raise or navigating a conflict, things that AI can outline steps for, but not hand-hold you through or talk through the bumps and bruises gained from experience. A great mentor will help break down a daunting situation, offer personal strategies, then bolster your courage to actually act. When you overcome that hurdle, your confidence gets a boost – and that victory becomes fuel for a “virtuous cycle” of taking on bigger goals.

(Image credit: PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou via Getty)

Over 12 months, Maher says she’s watched shy juniors grow into proactive creatives. Some even realise that the best route is to reroute, whether that’s switching jobs or disciplines (which is a success story in its own right). Mentorship has an often unrecognised ripple effect: mentees often pay it forward and become mentors themselves, spreading the benefits through the studio. “Reverse mentoring” as Maher explains it. When, say, a senior male designer mentors a younger woman, he gains insight into her experience. That kind of perspective shift simply doesn’t happen when you’re getting advice from a machine - it creates empathy.

None of this means you should ditch AI altogether. Think of generative AI as an assistant as useful for prepping and brainstorming. Just don’t mistake those quick fixes for the deeper development that comes from human relationships. The magic of mentorship lies in trust and accountability: knowing someone genuinely cares, has walked the road before you, and will follow up next month to ask, “So, did you do it?” An AI bot won’t mind if you procrastinate, it will say what a sensible choice but a human mentor will call you out on it. And that makes all the difference.

How to build a mentoring culture (even in a small studio)

Keep it lightweight but consistent. You don’t need a huge programme or endless meetings. Maher’s mentoring scheme pairs people for just a 90-minute chat every 4–6 weeks, a small time investment with big payoff.

Invest in access to mentors. If you're a tiny agency without seasoned veterans to do the mentoring, consider tapping external resources. This could mean budgeting for a mentorship network membership or simply scheduling coffee with industry contacts.

Mix up the mentor pool. Don't match people in an echo chamber. There's huge value in cross-gender and cross-discipline mentoring. A design lead mentoring a developer, or vice versa, can broaden both minds. Pairing mentors and mentees of different genders or backgrounds helps burst the "people like us" bubble.

Set clear goals and closure. Define success and set a timeframe, including an end point, so both parties know there's a structured journey with a conclusion. At the end, review the progress made, celebrate those wins, discuss the challenges and decide next steps.

Ultimately, it’s worth remembering that while generative AI is a fantastic tool in a creative arsenal, it’s no substitute for human mentors with the compassion of human experience. Careers are marathons, covering a lifetime, not one-click sprints.