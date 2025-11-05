Struggling to find the right colour palette for your next design project? There's now an AI generator for that. The Pantone Palette Generator, now in beta, adds a chat-based interface into the colour matching and trends company's digital platform Pantone Connect.

The idea is to help designers speed up the research and inspiration phase of projects by streamlining their colour decision-making and saving hours of research. Users can ask questions like, “What colors evoke optimism in Gen Z?” or “Show me palettes inspired by 1970s fashion editorials” to get ideas for palettes, which can be downloaded and shared (see our guide to colour theory if you need a refresher).

(Image credit: Pantone)

Does this mean AI will now be deciding what colours are in vogue? Pantone says not. The palettes generated will be based on user’s instructions and its own forecasting work. Built using Microsoft Azure, the Palette Generator uses a Retrieval-Augmented Generation, which combines a generative language model (LLM) with an information retrieval system intended to provide contextually relevant answers.

The Palette Generator semantically searches Pantone’s Color Insider and trend forecasting articles to deliver palettes grounded in Pantone Color Institute insights, the company says.

During the open beta phase, the Palette Generator is available to all Pantone Connect users, including those with free (basic) accounts. It currently supports Pantone’s Fashion, Home & Interiors library, with plans to expand to the full library in the near future. Users will also be able to use the Palette Generator to incorporate Pantone Colors of the Year.

For more new AI tools, see the news on Adobe's personalised Firefly AI models and its new AI assistant in Photoshop.