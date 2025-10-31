I can understand why Black Friday confuses people these days. Isn't it supposed to be in November? Well, Best Buy reckons Black Friday now starts at Halloween, which is just fine by me if it means slashing the price of the M2 MacBook Air to the cheapest ever, reduced from $799 to $649.

This laptop was already reduced by $200 from its original launch price of $999 since it's relatively old. Apple has released M3 and M4-chipped MacBook Airs in the time that's flown by since the launch of this 2022 laptop, but it continued to offer the M2 MacBook Air as an entry-level option.

For this price, I think it's still a sound buy today, especially for anyone who's looking for a cheap laptop as a second device for commuting and travel. Apple laptops are built to last, and this configuration has 16GB of memory unlike the original 8GB base version, which means it should still hold up to browsing across lots of windows or working with a bunch of layers in Photoshop.

If you do want to pay more for the new generation, Best Buy also has $200 off the M4 MacBook Air, now $799. And for something different but very versatile, there's $500 off Lenovo's unique dual-screen Yoga Book 9i.

If you're in the UK and looking for a budget laptop, Amazon is STILL selling the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, now at a record-low price of £549.

For more options, see our guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals.

Save $150 Apple MacBook Air 13in (M2, 2022): was $799 now $649 at Best Buy Overview: Originally priced at $999 when it launched in 2022, the M2 MacBook Air has remained popular as the most affordable Apple laptop generally available. While the M2 chip is now 'old', it still has the power to handle basic image editing or design in Photoshop and general multitasking thanks to 16GB RAM in this configuration. This laptop also has the excellent battery life and the sleek, compact and light build that Apple's known for, making it a great budget laptop for travel and commuting. Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 16GB | SSD: 256GB | Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: July 2022. Price history: The best price we had seen on this until now was $699 during Black Friday last year and several times since. This is now as cheap as Apple laptops ever get. In the last five years, I don't think I've seen on cheaper than this new. Review consensus: We loved the M2 MacBook Air when we reviewed it soon after release, but then we've also loved every MacBook since! We gave this model a near-perfect 4.5-star out of 5 review. All that's changed since then is that the M3 and M4 MacBook Airs now surpass this generation in terms of performance, particularly for AI tasks. For an M4 MacBook Air, you'll need to spend at least $799 (reduced from $999 at Best Buy). CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

