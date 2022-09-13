iPhone users are showing off their awesome new iOS 16 lock screens

When Apple finally unleashed customisable home screens with the release of iOS 14 in 2020, iPhone users relished the chance to share their personalised designs with the world. And now, history is (sort of) repeating itself with the advent of customisable lock screens.

With iOS finally released to the public yesterday, users now able to enjoy portrait wallpapers with 3D 'depth effect', as well as a growing number of widgets. And iPhone fans are wasting no time in sharing their own lock screens on Twitter. (Check out our guide to the iPhone 14 for more brand new Apple intel.)

(Image credit: Apple)

Want to know how to customise your lock screen on iOS 16? It's easy – all you have to do is long-press the lock screen itself and tap the blue '+' icon. This will bring up a menu of wallpaper collections, from plain colours to the return of a nostalgic favourite. Plus, of course, the ability to choose any of your own photos. One Twitter user kindly shared (opens in new tab) those awesome 3D Spidey images (above) so you can enjoy them for yourself.

Users can change the colour and font of the clock, and add up to four widgets underneath it. These include calendar, battery information and weather – and third-party apps are continuing to implement their own lock screen widgets.

Indeed, while perhaps not quite as versatile as the customisable home screen (which comes complete with the option to add redesigned icons), the personalised lock screen lets you go all in on your chosen aesthetic – whether it's maximal or minimal.

iOS 16 is already proving a hit with users. Not only does the update offer more personalisation options, but some incredible new photography tools – iPhone fans are going wild for the new photo cutout hack. For the best iOS experience available right here and now, check out today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.

