Should you get a Best Buy membership ahead of Black Friday?

Forget Amazon Prime, there's potential to save even more and rack up points with Best Buy Total or Plus memberships this holiday season.

We know it might seem too early to be prepping for Black Friday, but you'd be surprised how many deals we see cropping up weeks in advance. If you're someone who loves a bargain and the opportunity to really get your money's worth, then it might be a good idea to consider signing up for a Best Buy membership ahead of Black Friday this year. Why, you ask?

If nearly a decade of covering Black Friday deals has taught us anything, it's that not all of the best Black Friday deals are at Amazon, and Best Buy is one of the top retailers for tech enthusiasts. Not only does Best Buy price match Amazon a lot of the time, but it also offers exclusive benefits, perks, and extra discounts for its Best Buy Plus and Total members.

Gives customers access to free standard shipping with no minimum spend required. You also unlock quick checkout and the ability to add items to your wishlist.

Get early access to exclusive member-only deals and lower prices on products, plus discounts on select services, benefit from an extended 60-day return window on products, and free 2-day shipping with no minimum spend.

With this membership tier, you get all of the same perks as the Plus membership above, but with the added bonus of 24/7 tech support from Geek Squad, 20% off repairs, VIP member support, and access to protection plans like AppleCare+.

