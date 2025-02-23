This baseball player optical illusion shifts right before your eyes

News
By
published

Are they batting left or right-handed?

Baseball player optical illusion
(Image credit: u/Ebonystealth via Reddit)

I've seen my fair share of optical illusions, so nowadays it takes a lot to stump me but this baseball player optical illusion has my mind well and truly boggled. Featuring a simple illustration of a batter ready to strike it seems fairly innocuous at first, but when you look a little closer it gets harder to answer the question: are they batting right or left-handed?

This crafty mind trick is an example of the classic bistable optical illusion, in which one object can be seen from multiple perspectives, transforming before our very eyes. While you might feel certain of your answer at first, the more you look, the more the player's position seems to change and you're not alone – optical illusion fans can't decide on a correct answer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Super Mario shocked gif
Fascinating Super Mario optical illusion gives a surprising new perspective
Optical illusion sculptures of birds and a fish
I didn't think these incredible optical illusion sculptures were real at first
Fantastic Four poster
Do you think that Fantastic Four poster was made with AI? Join the conversation
Animated tennis players
The Australian Open's ingenious animated avatars are better than the real thing
Fantastic Four poster
Your thoughts on the Fantastic 4 AI poster allegations
Selection of MLB logos
The best MLB logos – 8 iconic designs from the world of professional baseball
Latest in Optical Illusions
Baseball player optical illusion
This baseball player optical illusion shifts right before your eyes
An optical illusion showing what looks like a white face and a black face on a green background
This viral optical illusion broke people's minds in 2024
The Coffer illusion
People are still struggling to find the circles in this baffling optical illusion
Optical illusion sculptures of birds and a fish
I didn't think these incredible optical illusion sculptures were real at first
Vile graffiti street art optical illusion
I can’t get over this astounding optical illusion graffiti
Cat sat on an optical illusion mat
Cats react to optical illusion in adorable video
Latest in News
Sonic the Hedgehog
Someone remade Sonic the Hedgehog's Green Hill Zone for Game Boy, and I want to play it right now
Anycubic sale
Anycubic has another mega sale on 3D printers – and these are the 7 deals I would happily buy
Baseball player optical illusion
This baseball player optical illusion shifts right before your eyes
Muse AI; a head breathes fire
Microsoft's Muse AI wants to change how games are made - but can it work?
Apple Vision Pro, Rabbit R1 and Humane Pin
It's time to admit the 'AI gadget' era was a flop
Susan Kare&#039;s &quot;Panic!&quot; button as part of her Esc Keys collection
Susan Kare’s playful Esc Keys collection embraces the spirit of escapism