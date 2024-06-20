Watch this artist create a trippy optical illusion right before your eyes
And learn how to create your own.
Optical illusions are all over the internet, but we rarely get to see one appear right before our eyes. There are countless types of optical illusions, from the literal to the physiological, but this take on the classic checkerboard illusion is truly mesmerising to watch.
We've seen our fair share of mind-bending optical illusions – some that can be explained easier than others. When we see an illusion created right in front of us, for some reason it becomes harder to wrap our heads around what's happening. For me, the more I watch, the less I seem to understand.
@alexisdiannee ♬ Tangerine - Tommy Newport
Created by psychedelic artist @alexisdiannee on TikTok, the mind-bending op art features a simple orange and red checkerboard canvas. Sounds simple right? Well, not exactly. As Lex adds her final details to the piece, it appears to spring to life, creating a wavy pattern that tricks the eye into believing the piece is moving.
The illusion is created by adding white and black dots at the corners of each square, which tricks your brain into perceiving highlights and shadows on the flat image. Not only is Lex's piece a great demonstration of how a simple optical illusion can be made, but also a fascinating example of how easily our brains can be tricked with such a simple detail.
"She's just drawing some dots and my brain stops braining!?!?," one TikTok user commented, while another added, "It’s crazy how small things can change the entirety of a painting." If you want to learn how to create your own trippy op art like Lex, you can check out her tutorial below.
@alexisdiannee ♬ original sound - Lex
For more mind-bending optical illusions, check out this makeup artist's optical illusions which are a stunning and surreal showcase of talent. If you'd like to make your own op art, take a look at how to draw a trippy optical illusion in 60 seconds.
