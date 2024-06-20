Watch this artist create a trippy optical illusion right before your eyes

News
By
published

And learn how to create your own.

Optical illusion painting created by @alexisdiannee via TIkTok
(Image credit: @alexisdiannee via TIkTok)

Optical illusions are all over the internet, but we rarely get to see one appear right before our eyes. There are countless types of optical illusions, from the literal to the physiological, but this take on the classic checkerboard illusion is truly mesmerising to watch. 

We've seen our fair share of mind-bending optical illusions – some that can be explained easier than others. When we see an illusion created right in front of us, for some reason it becomes harder to wrap our heads around what's happening. For me, the more I watch, the less I seem to understand. 

@alexisdiannee

♬ Tangerine - Tommy Newport
@alexisdiannee

♬ original sound - Lex

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

