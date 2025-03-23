An eagle-eyed modder may have found an exciting unannounced Switch 2 feature to rival PS5 Pro

It seems existing Switch games could look better on Nintendo's new console.

Nintendo Switch 2
We expect to learn more about Nintendo Switch 2 specs in just over a week's time at the next Nintendo Direct event on April 2. We already know the console will run existing physical and digital Switch games but nothing about the level of performance.

But an eagle-eyed modder has discovered an interesting detail buried away in the code of a new Switch game. It suggests that the Switch 2 could get a feature comparable to the AI-enhanced upscaling tech in Sony's PS5 Pro, which could potentially make existing Switch games look better on the new console (also see our pick of the best games consoles).

