An eagle-eyed modder may have found an exciting unannounced Switch 2 feature to rival PS5 Pro

We expect to learn more about Nintendo Switch 2 specs in just over a week's time at the next Nintendo Direct event on April 2. We already know the console will run existing physical and digital Switch games but nothing about the level of performance.

But an eagle-eyed modder has discovered an interesting detail buried away in the code of a new Switch game. It suggests that the Switch 2 could get a feature comparable to the AI-enhanced upscaling tech in Sony's PS5 Pro, which could potentially make existing Switch games look better on the new console (also see our pick of the best games consoles).

About Xenoblade Chronicles X:- Dynamic resolution ranges: 504p-720p handheld, 760p-1080p docked- Game's executable has hidden 60 FPS mode. It seems to be implemented only partially since enabling it causes weird issues. As a proof screen from function that sets UI speed, 1.0.1 pic.twitter.com/Ag09YVQ7g1March 20, 2025

Switch modder MasaGratoR took a deep dive into the code of Monolith Soft's new game Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, which was released for existing Switch consoles on 20 March. There he discovered a line that refers to a currently unused 60 FPS mode, which he presumes would be intended to allow the game to run at 60 frames per second.

MasaGratoR says the 60 FPS mode is only partially implemented and that enabling it causes "weird issues". Gameplay is rendered every second frame and some objects jitter. He notes in the comments on the X post above that he hasn't seen such code in any other Xenoblade game, suggesting that it could be groundwork for Switch 2, possibly to enable a patch that would allow 60 FPS on the upcoming console.

Of course, the're also the chance that it's leftover code from a feature that was scrapped in development, but Switch fans are now excited about the possibility that the Switch 2 could have upscaling for Switch games.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

The PS5 Pro's 'Performance Pro' mode aims for 60 FPS with upscaled 4K resolution using PlayStation Scalable Spatial Rendering (PSSR) for sharper, more detailed visuals. Could Switch 2 also get upscaling? Hopefully, we'll found out on 2 April. Be sure to join us because we'll be reporting all the details from Nintendo Direct.

