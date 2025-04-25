I can't get my head around this Nintendo Switch Game-Key Card nonsense

Dear Nintendo, stop trying to make Game-Key Cards happen.

As soon as we get some positive updates with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders finally going live in the US, gamers are let down once again – with the recent news that most physical third-party games coming to the console will take the shape of "Game-Key Cards" as opposed to data being readily installed on the game cartridges themselves.

These Game Key Cards are essentially just physical access keys, and differ from the traditional cartridges in that they don't hold any physical game data on them. This means that Nintendo fans purchasing physical copies of new releases for the Switch 2 will still need to download and install the game onto their console from the Nintendo eShop using this game card download key, which is very silly if you ask me. What's the point in a physical purchase if there's no physical data on the cartridges?

