If you want to play the Switch like a pro, finding a low Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price might make you a winner. The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles out there, but not everyone wants to use the standard Joy-Cons controllers, and if you're one of them, and want to have a more pro feel to your on-the-go-gaming, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is ideal.

Like the Joy-Cons, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller didn't retail at a very cheapo price. And if we're being honest, discounts on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price aren't the most common thing. However, it's certainly worth keeping an eye on this page if you want the best chance to get a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal. They're worth picking up if you're playing solo, because the Pro Controller feels more comfortable for long-haul gaming. It offers double the battery life of Joy-Cons, too.

The best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller prices

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller A more traditional gaming controller. Weight: 400g | Battery Life: Up to 40 hours £49.99 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £49.99 (opens in new tab) at Currys (opens in new tab) Long battery life Great for solo gaming Cheaper than Joy-Cons Incompatible with some games

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price varies a bit, but as standard they seem to retail at around $69.99, and we commonly see Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price drops down to around the $49.99 mark – though the best we've ever seen on the official black model has been $42 over at Amazon. You can find plenty of un-official Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers out there at varying prices too.

But why should you consider buying them? If you're serious about your gaming, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a great option. It's less versatile than a pair of Nintendo Joy-Cons and doesn't have quite all their features. But for anyone who prefers the feel of a traditional console controller, that may be more important.

There's one particular area in which the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller greatly outperforms the Joy-Cons: battery life. You can get up to 40 hours of battery out of a single charge, which is perfect for lengthy gaming sessions. We'd certainly recommend it for titles where you'll log hours upon hours of gameplay, such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

