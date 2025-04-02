Is $90 too much for a Nintendo Switch 2 game?

News
By published

Gaming is in danger of being a rich man's hobby.

Nintendo Switch 2 Donkey Kong
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The digital dust is just settling on the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and I'm only just taking in all of the news; some great – new Donkey Kong – some weird – mouse controls, but who for – and yet its the hidden price rise on Switch 2 games that is leaving a sour taste. Nintendo has revealed new Switch 2 games will cost $90 for physical games and $80 for digital.

Now, gaming has never been a cheap hobby, but the pricing of Nintendo Switch 2 games is starting to feel a little absurd – and I remember playing £100 for Street Fighter 2 on SNES, that's a whopping £250 in today's money. While the original Switch kept most of its titles at a reasonable $60 / £50 price point, early signs suggest that Switch 2 might push that even higher – potentially to the $80 and $90 mark for some key titles, such as Donkey Kong: Bananza and Mario Kart World.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.