Metroid Prime 4 proves 'a beautiful game isn’t about power, it’s about purpose'

Nintendo still understands what makes a game truly memorable.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is poised to prove that creative art direction matters more than obsessing over the latest hardware and tech trends. While Switch 2 promises to deliver a higher spec experience over Switch, it remains wedded to Nintendo's mantra for delivering affordable, quality gaming that innovates. Metroid Prime 4, a rumoured launch Switch 2 title but also a Switch release, fits with Nintendo's desire to buck trends, to refuse to chase technological advancements and instead focus on unique, deliberate and inspired artistic choices.

The game's unique aesthetic and immersive experience is more important than a box-ticking exercise in higher frame rates and ray tracing. You can make a world look more real, you can improve visual fidelity, but crafting an idiosyncratic environment for players to explore is an art.

