Awesome Nintendo DS art is the perfect way to honour an old console

The humble Nintendo DS Lite was first released way back in 2006, and it quickly became an icon of the gaming community. 16 years later, many of the consoles are on their last legs – but someone has come up with a brilliant idea to immortalise that dual-screen gaming companion.

A user on Reddit has shared a photo of how they transformed his broken DS into a work of art. The framed work features a fully dismantled DS with annotations – and I love the design. If you're looking to create your own artwork and don't have a spare DS lying around to dismember, why not check out our roundup of the best art supplies and get creative in a more traditional way?

Would you hang this in your house? (Image credit: u/Wolve5000 via Reddit/Future)

The Anatomy of the DS (as I'm calling the piece from now on) was shared by the user

Wolve5000, and has since gathered up over 16,900 upvotes. The Redditor posted their design with the caption, "After years of gaming, it finally gave up on me. I decided to honour it".

With its annotations and carefully positioned layout, I think it's the perfect homage to such a wonderful console. Although, it does slightly remind me of when we would have to dissect and annotate frogs back at school. Either way though, I'd still have it up on my wall, and I would love to see similar designs for my other favourite consoles, like the Nintendo Switch Lite – can you imagine how cool it would look with the Switch Lite's vibrant colour?

It looks as though I'm not the only one loving Wolve5000's work, as many Redditors have commented on the design. Users were quick to make jokes about the dissected DS; one user hilariously replied, "This is how I want to be memorialised when I die," and another asked in true DS gamer fashion, "You were able to keep the stylus the whole time without losing it?".

Well, I don't plan on breaking and dissecting my game consoles anytime soon. However, if you do and you need to find a replacement console, then make sure you check out our guide to the best game consoles. Or you can jump straight to our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

Read More: