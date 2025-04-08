UK gamers – get ready. Acer has just unveiled one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen since Black Friday, with £250 off its popular Acer Nitro V 15, now only £499.99 over at Amazon for a limited time. That's a generous 33% discount on the usual £749.99 retail price, and you might want to act fast too – as Acer says this deal will expire on April 15th.

It's rare to find a gaming laptop at this level for under £500, and the Nitro V 15 offers excellent high-performance gaming power that's suitable for casual gamers, entry-level gamers, students, and all kinds of creatives on a budget. It's not only one of the best laptops for students, but it's pretty portable too, which gives gamers the flexibility for fast-paced gaming on the go (or while travelling around campus).

Plenty of Acer laptops also feature in our guide to the best laptops for game development, so if you're more interested in creating games than playing them, the Nitro V 15 is a great affordable option at this price. I always recommend gaming laptops to creatives, no matter which area they work in, as the GPU and RAM configurations are often excellent for multitasking and running extensive software. I've got all the details on this gaming laptop deal for you below.

The best gaming laptop deal today

Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51), 8GB, 512GB SSD: was £749.99 now £499.99 at Amazon Save: £250 Overview: This gaming laptop from Acer has a lot of configurations available from other retailers, starting with Ryzen 5 processors to beefy Intel Core i9 models with an RTX 4060 GPU. The deal above, however, isn't the most top-spec gaming laptop you'll come across but will do the job for students and entry-level gamers. Key features: Display: 15.6-inch Full HD IPS 144Hz | Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen) | GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 | RAM: 8GB |SSD: 512GB | OS: Windows 11 Home | Ports: 1x USB 3.2 (Type-C), 1x USB 3.2 (Type-A), 2x USB 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.0 Port, 1x Gigabit Ethernet port. Release date: September 2023. Review Consensus: We haven't gotten our hands on this specific model from Acer yet, but we have reviewed its sibling, the Acer Nitro 16, and found it to be a powerful proposition with good value for money. Our sister sites that have reviewed the V 15 model called it a well-built budget system, though the display could use some work. Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑

Below, you can find the best deals and lowest prices on Acer laptops in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking for the right time to buy.