Gamers! Don't delay on this gaming laptop deal with £250 off the Acer Nitro V 15

It offers high-performance gaming at a more affordable price.

Acer Nitro V 15
UK gamers – get ready. Acer has just unveiled one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen since Black Friday, with £250 off its popular Acer Nitro V 15, now only £499.99 over at Amazon for a limited time. That's a generous 33% discount on the usual £749.99 retail price, and you might want to act fast too – as Acer says this deal will expire on April 15th.

It's rare to find a gaming laptop at this level for under £500, and the Nitro V 15 offers excellent high-performance gaming power that's suitable for casual gamers, entry-level gamers, students, and all kinds of creatives on a budget. It's not only one of the best laptops for students, but it's pretty portable too, which gives gamers the flexibility for fast-paced gaming on the go (or while travelling around campus).

Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51), 8GB, 512GB SSD
Save: £250

Overview: This gaming laptop from Acer has a lot of configurations available from other retailers, starting with Ryzen 5 processors to beefy Intel Core i9 models with an RTX 4060 GPU. The deal above, however, isn't the most top-spec gaming laptop you'll come across but will do the job for students and entry-level gamers.

Key features: Display: 15.6-inch Full HD IPS 144Hz | Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen) | GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 | RAM: 8GB |SSD: 512GB | OS: Windows 11 Home | Ports: 1x USB 3.2 (Type-C), 1x USB 3.2 (Type-A), 2x USB 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.0 Port, 1x Gigabit Ethernet port.

Release date: September 2023.

Review Consensus: We haven't gotten our hands on this specific model from Acer yet, but we have reviewed its sibling, the Acer Nitro 16, and found it to be a powerful proposition with good value for money. Our sister sites that have reviewed the V 15 model called it a well-built budget system, though the display could use some work.

Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑

